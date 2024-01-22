Ducati presentation live from Madonna di Campiglio

The Ducati Desmosedici GP24 of MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will be unveiled this Monday from 10.30 am. Superbike and motocross fans should also click on the livestream.

Gresini Racing kicked things off with a spectacular stage show at the Cocoricò in Riccione on Saturday evening, unveiling Alex and Marc Márquez's Desmosedici GP23 for the 2024 season.

The setting for the next team presentation is no less impressive - on the contrary: from the Adriatic coast, the team travelled on to the mountains, more precisely to Madonna di Campiglio, one of Italy's most prestigious winter sports resorts. Under the motto "Campioni in Pista", champions on the - in this case snow-covered - track, Ducati Corse is hosting the presentation of the red factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships this Monday.

The evening before, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali announced in a relaxed atmosphere over dinner with the invited partners and media representatives: "We are extremely motivated!" The launch with MotoGP World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini as well as Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista and his new team-mate and Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega will begin at 10.30 am.

Ducati will also take the opportunity to present the new motocross project under the direction of Paolo Ciabatti, now General Manager of the newly created "Ducati Corse Off-Road" department, with nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli as a high-calibre ambassador and test rider. What the first MX bike from Borgo Panigale will look like, which will face the competition for the first time in 2024 in the Italian Championship with Alessandro Lupino, is one of the best-kept secrets in the scene to date. It will be revealed today, Monday.

The Ducati presentation will be streamed from 10am: