Ducati: The 2024 look of Bagnaia and Bastianini

At the PalaCampiglio in the famous winter sports resort of Madonna di Campiglio, Ducati is presenting its factory line-up for the 2024 season this Monday under the motto "Campioni in Pista" ("Champions on the track").

The rider duo is unchanged: Defending champion Pecco Bagnaia, now just five wins away from Casey Stoner in the all-time Ducati leaderboard with 18 MotoGP victories, will start the race with the prestigious number 1 as he did last year. Enea Bastianini is looking to make amends in his second season in Ducati Lenovo colours after an injury-ravaged 2023 season (only 15th place in the World Championship with one podium finish, but one win in Sepang).

The GP24, whose technical configuration can of course still be changed before the season opener in Qatar (8 to 10 March) at the winter tests in Sepang (6 to 8 February) and Doha (19 and 20 February), will be presented in the usual Ducati red, with brighter fluo accents.

"I believe that there will be further changes in Sepang. You never know with Gigi," grinned Bastianini.

On the PalaCampiglio stage, Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna revealed, when asked about the satisfactory feedback from Pecco Bagnaia after the Valencia test: "For this year, we have made a small, important step with the engine, which Pecco has felt." He also announced: "The fairing is very different from that of previous seasons."

"Our bikes are beautiful because they have the heart, passion and effort of all the people who sacrifice a lot at home to provide our riders with powerful and reliable bikes," said Dall'Igna, thanking his team.

After a record-breaking 2023 season (17 MotoGP victories from 20 main races, eight of them by the factory team), the bar is set high. However, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali also warned: "If we were able to repeat the results this year, it would have double the value because our competitors have a number of advantages," he said, referring to the new "concessions" system that will come into force with the 2024 season and will impose a number of restrictions on the dominant Italian manufacturer compared to the competition, such as fewer test tyres and no wildcard entries.

The successes of the Ducati MotoGP works team since 2003

2003: Nine podium finishes (1x victory, 2x second place, 6x third place)

Loris Capirossi 4th in the world championship with 177 points

Troy Bayliss 6th in the world championship with 128 points



2004: Two podium places (2x third place)

Loris Capirossi 9th in the world championship with 117 points

Troy Bayliss 14th in the world championship with 71 points



2005: Four podium places (2x win, 1x second place, 1x third place)

Loris Capirossi 6th in the world championship with 157 points

Carlos Checa 9th in the world championship with 138 points



2006: Nine podium places (4x win: Troy Bayliss won as substitute rider in Valencia, 4x second place, 1x third place)

Loris Capirossi 3rd in the World Championship with 229 points

Sete Gibernau 13th in the World Championship with 95 points



2007: 18 podium places (11x victory, 4x second place, 3x third place)

Casey Stoner World Champion with 367 points

Loris Capirossi 7th in the world championship with 166 points



2008: Eleven podium places (6x victory, 3x second place, 2x third place)

Casey Stoner 2nd in the World Championship with 280 points

Marco Melandri 17th in the world championship with 51 points



2009: Nine podiums (4x win, 1x second place, 4x third place)

Casey Stoner 4th in the world championship with 220 points

Nicky Hayden 13th in the world championship with 104 points



2010: Ten podiums (3x win, 2x second place, 5x third place)

Casey Stoner 4th in the world championship with 225 points

Nicky Hayden 7th in the World Championship with 163 points



2011: Two podium finishes (2x third place)

Valentino Rossi 7th in the World Championship with 139 points

Nicky Hayden 8th in the world championship with 132 points



2012: Two podiums (2x second place)

Valentino Rossi 6th place with 163 points

Nicky Hayden 9th place with 122 points



2013: No podium finish

Andrea Dovizioso 8th in the world championship with 140 points

Nicky Hayden 9th in the world championship with 126 points



2014: Three podium finishes (1x second place, 2x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 5th in the world championship with 187 points

Cal Crutchlow 13th in the world championship with 74 points



2015: Nine podiums (5x second place, 4x third place)

Andrea Iannone 5th in the world championship with 188 points

Andrea Dovizioso 7th in the world championship with 162 points



2016: Ten podiums (2x first place, 3x second place, 5x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 5th in the world championship with 171 points

Andrea Iannone 9th in the world championship with 112 points



2017: 15 podiums (6x first place, 4x second place, 5x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 2nd in the world championship with 261 points

Jorge Lorenzo 7th in the world championship with 137 points



2018: 13 podiums (7x first place, 4x second place, 2x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 2nd in the world championship with 245 points

Jorge Lorenzo 9th in the world championship with 134 points



2019: 12 podiums (3x first place, 3x second place, 6x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 2nd in the world championship with 269 points

Danilo Petrucci world championship rank 6 with 176 points



2020: Three podium finishes (2x first place, 1x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso World Championship rank 4 with 135 points

Danilo Petrucci 12th in the world championship with 78 points



2021: 14 podiums (6x first place, 3x second place, 5x third place)

Francesco Bagnaia 2nd in the world championship with 252 points

Jack Miller 4th in the world championship with 181 points



2022: 17 podiums (8x first place, 3x second place, 6x third place)

Francesco Bagnaia World Champion with 265 points

Jack Miller world championship rank 5 with 189 points



2023: 16 podium finishes (8x first place, 6x second place, 2x third place)

Francesco Bagnaia World Champion with 467 points

Enea Bastianini 15th in the world championship with 84 points

The 73 MotoGP victories of the Ducati works team

Casey Stoner: 23 victories (2007: Doha, Istanbul, Shanghai, Barcelona, Donington Park, Laguna Seca, Brno, Misano, Phillip Island, Sepang; 2008: Doha, Donington Park, Assen, Sachsenring, Phillip Island, Valencia; 2009: Doha, Mugello, Phillip Island, Sepang; 2010: Aragón, Motegi, Phillip Island)



Francesco Bagnaia: 18 victories (2021: Aragón, Misano-1, Portimão-2, Valencia; 2022: Jerez, Mugello, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg, Misano, Sepang; 2023: Portimão, Jerez, Mugello, Assen, Spielberg, Mandalika, Valencia)



Andrea Dovizioso: 14 victories (2016: Sepang; 2017: Mugello, Barcelona, Spielberg, Silverstone, Motegi, Sepang; 2018: Doha, Brno, Misano, Valencia; 2019: Doha, Spielberg; 2020: Spielberg 1)



Loris Capirossi: seven victories (2003: Barcelona; 2005: Motegi, Sepang; 2006: Jerez, Brno, Motegi; 2007: Motegi)



Jorge Lorenzo: three victories (2018: Mugello, Barcelona, Spielberg)



Jack Miller: three victories (2021: Jerez, Le Mans; 2022: Motegi)



Danilo Petrucci: two victories (2019: Mugello; 2020: Le Mans)



Troy Bayliss: one victory (2006: Valencia)



Andrea Iannone: one victory (2016: Spielberg)



Enea Bastianini: one victory (2023: Sepang)