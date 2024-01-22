Pecco Bagnaia: "Marc Márquez? The hype is normal"

At the Ducati team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio, defending MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia answered a lot of questions about the "Year of Truth" with Marc Márquez, Jorge Martin and co - and about his future.

After successfully defending his title, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia will line up on the grid with the prestigious number 1 for the second time, making him the big hunted in 2024. What mistake can the 27-year-old Italian not make? "You can't underestimate the opponents or the situations, but I don't run that risk," he assured at the team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio. "My goal is always to get the maximum out of it and achieve the results I set myself at the start of the season. Dedication and ambition are always the best fuel."

Some observers are talking about the "year of truth" with a view to the 2024 season, because with the prominent Gresini newcomer Marc Márquez, the most successful active MotoGP rider (six titles and 59 GP victories) is now also sitting on the reference bike in the class, albeit on the GP23 from the previous season.

"I'm experiencing it like a normal season, but I know that you always have to try to create hype," Bagnaia replied calmly. "So it's okay if people talk about it. We'll see once the season starts. I believe that the balance of power will remain the same - with the difference that Márquez will have a competitive bike. And I believe that he will be competitive straight away. That is normal. The 2023 bike is a winning bike and certainly better than the one he used last season. We will see."

Basically, the two-time MotoGP World Champion emphasised: "Many riders are very competitive for this season."

As runner-up in the world championship, Jorge Martin leads the chasing pack, at least on paper. Does Bagnaia expect the Pramac Ducati rider to be his toughest opponent again? "I don't know. He's certainly strong and competitive, but it's still too early to say."

Pecco also did not want to answer whether Martin or Márquez are more dangerous. "That's very difficult to say. All Ducati riders are competitive and fast. Other teams will take a step forwards, like Yamaha and Honda. KTM was already competitive last year and Aprilia will certainly make a step forward. Let's wait and see, we will all find out together what will happen."

At the same time, 2025 is already casting its shadow ahead, as the contracts of most of the riders expire at the end of the year. The Ducati star initially kept a low profile when it came to contract negotiations. "I don't know, we'll see," he waved it off. But then he added: "A future in red would be nice."

"I'm not hiding the fact that we're negotiating and the aim of both sides is to stay together. But I don't know, my manager is here, you can ask him," smiled Bagnaia, referring to Gianluca Falcioni.