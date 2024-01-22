Enea Bastianini: "Start will be easier than 2023"

At the Ducati Lenovo team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio, Enea Bastianini gave an update on his health and explained why he expects a better start to the season than in 2023.

After four wins this season and third place in the 2023 World Championship on the Gresini Ducati, Enea Bastianini switched to the prestigious Ducati works team as a great hope. However, the dream turned into a nightmare for the Italian for long stretches. Right at the start of the season on 25 March in Portimão, "La Bestia" was run over by the fallen Luca Marini and broke his right shoulder blade.

Bastianini only returned for the Italian GP in June and since then has struggled with the changeover from the Desmosedici GP21 to the GP23. Another injury break followed in September after the start crash he caused in Barcelona. In total, the 26-year-old missed seven out of 20 Grand Prix races.

Theonly ray of hope was his victory at the Malaysian GP in November , but 15th place in the world championship did not meet the expectations of a works driver.

Bastianini wants to put these low points behind him in the 2024 season and presented himself confidently at the presentation of the Ducati Lenovo works team in Madonna di Campiglio. "I'm here to win and fight for the world title," he said, but also noted: "To do that, we have to do a very good job in testing to be optimally prepared right from the start."

Bastianini already seems to like the new Desmosedici GP24, which the eleven-time GP winner got on for the first time at the Valencia test in November 2023: "The GP24 is great, it suits me well. From the very first moment, I felt progress compared to the GP23. We will test a few new things at the Sepang test. Overall, I think we will have an easier start to the season with the 2024 bike than we did a year ago with the GP23."

Bestia commented on his state of health: "I worked hard over the winter to get back to 100 per cent before the Malaysia test. The main problem was my shoulder, but it has now healed well. I no longer feel any discomfort on the bike. I'm really happy about that, as I was really exhausted at the end of the 2023 season."