Enea Bastianini (Ducati): "We're not starting from scratch"

Enea Bastianini wants to prove in the 2024 MotoGP season that he deserves his place in the Ducati factory team and believes he laid the foundation for this last year.

After an epidemic year in 2023, Enea Bastianini believes in a turnaround in his second season as a Ducati factory rider. "I learnt a lot last year, which is why I will approach the 2024 season differently. I won't put any pressure on myself and will try to avoid some mistakes from last year," said the 26-year-old Italian at the Ducati team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio.

As the five-time MotoGP winner fell short of expectations in 2023, he will have to fight for his place in the Ducati factory team this season. However, the Italian doesn't want to think about that just yet. "Every year it's always said: 'This is the decisive year'. But every year is important." However, he also knows: "Of course, this one will be even more important because we have to show that we belong here. Pecco has already done that, I've done a little less, so I have to try and get as much out of it as possible."

The Ducati rider prefers to focus on the present: "Thinking about the future is not my problem at the moment. My focus now is on giving the maximum in the first half of the season so that I can also be at the front for the second half."

"As I said, I want to show that I want to stay here," said the "Bestia", emphasising his drive and looking back on what he has already achieved: "My adventure with the Ducati works team didn't start particularly well last year. We came together well towards the end of the season. So we're not starting from scratch, we've already made some progress. But I also believe that we need to come together even better and give 100 per cent."

With world champion Pecco Bagnaia in his own team and brand colleagues such as Jorge Martin and Marc Márquez, Bastianini is not facing an easy task: "The strongest riders all have very competitive bikes. So we can expect an intense year, but it will also be fun."