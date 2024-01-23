Pecco Bagnaia: "New fairing? Good, but different"

Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna revealed at the unveiling of the freshly painted Desmosedici GP24 on Monday in Madonna di Campiglio that a small but important step forward had been made with the engine for 2024. When Pecco Bagnaia was asked about the step from last year's world champion bike to the new 2024 machine, he said: "Last year's bike was almost perfect, but in some areas it was difficult. I had a lot of difficulties on some Fridays last season. The biggest improvement was in some areas that we had both addressed because our riding styles fit together quite well," he referred to his team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Regarding the new engine, the two-time MotoGP World Champion said: "Valencia is not a track where you can really feel the power. But I felt something, so I think it's a good improvement. But we have to test it even better in Malaysia. The Valencia test was just two days after winning the title, it was not the best time. In Malaysia it will be more interesting to test everything and have a base to start with."

One focus at the Sepang test (6th to 8th February) will be on the Reds' aero package. Mastermind Gigi Dall'Igna announced another significant change at the team presentation: "The fairing will be very different from that of previous seasons."

The configuration shown so far is not yet the final one; even the factory riders have not yet seen the latest fairing, according to their own statements. "But people from the team have told me that it's good. Good, but different," emphasised Bagnaia. His wish list for the aerodynamics experts was a challenge. "Better handling, more drag, but also downforce, so a bit of everything," he listed with a grin. "But I think they did a good job."

The 27-year-old Italian also wants to improve personally for his second season with the prestigious starting number 1. Above all, he wants his explosiveness back, which he lost somewhat after the horror accident in Barcelona. "In the last three or four races of the season, I had the same good feeling as at the beginning, but I think I still need to improve."

In addition: "We all know that it's better not to crash in the race. Last year, along with Morbidelli and Viñales, I was the rider with the fewest crashes - seven in the entire season. The problem in my case was that five of those seven crashes happened in the race. So that's something I need to improve, even though two of those five crashes were not due to our mistakes. But that can happen and this year, with 22 main races and 22 sprints, it will be important to be as competitive as ever, but more consistent."

What is the defending champion's plan for the intense season with 44 planned MotoGP starts? "My plan is to be at the front in 44 races," grinned Pecco. "We will give it a go. For sure you have to have a strategy. Last year we were very well prepared for everything. I think it was the best year of my life in terms of preparation. But we also had three weeks off in May and another five in July. This year there are only three weeks in July, which includes World Ducati Week and my wedding. Let's see, with our coach we will plan everything in the best possible way and be prepared for everything. You have to reach your best form at the end."