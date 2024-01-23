Gigi Dall'Igna: "A little more risk this year"

How much will the Desmosedici GP24 differ from last year's world champion bike, which Marc Márquez and others will be riding in 2024? Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna talks to SPEEDWEEK.com.

We have seen the fresh livery of the Desmosedici GP24 with the fluo accents since the official team presentation on Monday. However, changes to the technical configuration are still to be expected before the first race weekend in 45 days' time. After all, we always expect a little more from Ducati and Gigi Dall'Igna.

On Tuesday, at the "Campioni in Pista" event in Madonna di Campiglio, SPEEDWEEK.com had the opportunity to catch up with the General Manager of Ducati Corse in a relaxed atmosphere at the Cascina Zeledria restaurant at 1767 metres above sea level.

Gigi, we are facing the first season with the new "concessions" system, which gives your opponents more room for manoeuvre in terms of development, which is why they can take more risks - also from your point of view. You yourself have already announced that the fairing, for example, will change significantly on the new GP24. How much risk can and will Ducati take?

I believe that this year it will be important to take more risks, especially because the others will have the opportunity to further develop the bike during the course of the season - which we cannot do. It will be important to make a significant step that can last for a while.

You have also already revealed that progress has been made with the new engine. So will the GP24 be more different from the GP23 than was the case between the GP23 and GP22 last year?

In my opinion, the evolution that we are bringing with the 2024 machine is a little more significant this year than in the past two years. We will gradually find out whether this is true. Because what looks like a good idea on paper is not always actually a good idea on the track.

When an eight-time world champion gets on one of your bikes, we can't not talk about Marc Márquez. At Gresini Racing, he rides a GP23 from the previous season, and the expectations of observers and fans are enormous. In your opinion, is it possible to fight for the title on last year's bike against the current GP24 for the entire season?

We have shown in the past two or three years that it is possible to do very, very well with the bikes from the previous season. And I believe that it will also be possible this year - even if, as I said, the difference will probably be a little bigger this year. But we will see all that. We have a saying in Italy: "Chi vivrà, vedrà", time will tell.

Which rival do you expect to make the biggest step forward, especially thanks to the concessions granted? At Honda, for example, something finally seemed to be happening at the Valencia test.

Maybe I'm wrong, but I'm more worried about Yamaha than Honda. And then KTM and Aprilia were already very competitive last year. So I expect them to be competitive this year as well.