Fabio Quartararo: knighted by Macron

Yamaha MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo received the prestigious order from French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, which makes him a Knight of the Legion of Honour.

The MotoGP World Championship picks up speed again in February with the tests in Sepang. Fabio Quartararo will then also try to reduce the gap to the competition with the revised M1 alongside his new Spanish team-mate Alex Rins. Thanks to the concessions granted, the Yamaha factory riders will be able to take to the track as early as the shakedown from 1st to 3rd February.

The 2021 MotoGP World Champion and first French title winner in the premier class was given an extraordinary honour in his home country. Quartararo was officially made a Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) during an official ceremony at the Élysée Palace with President Emmanuel Macron. The 24-year-old is not the first motorsport athlete to receive such high honours: Alain Prost was even elevated to the rank of officer in 1993. French rally icon Sebastien Loeb was also knighted in 2009.

Quartararo was accompanied to the palace by his family and mate Tom, who were able to capture the ceremony on video. Admission to the Legion of Honour is the highest distinction in France and dates back to Napoleon Bonaparte. The rank of knight ("Chevalier") corresponds to the first of five levels.

Fabio was also visibly proud and posted the message: "Long live France, long live the Republic!" He received applause from his motorsport colleagues such as Aleix Espargaró and Loris Baz, as well as from the Yamaha factory squad.