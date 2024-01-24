Live: The new look of Rossi's VR46 Racing Team

Fans can see how the new title sponsor Pertamina Enduro affects the design of the VR46 Racing Team and thus the Desmosedici GP23 of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio in the live stream on SPEEDWEEK.com.

After Ducati presented the factory appearances for the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships as well as the new motocross project from Borgo Panigale on Monday in Madonna di Campiglio, it's back to Riccione: Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing will continue the series of traditional team presentations today, Wednesday, at the Palariccione Congress Centre.

The motto "FLUO STREAM" suggests that the bright neon yellow typical of Valentino Rossi and VR46 will also play a decisive role in the design with the new namesake for the next three seasons, the Indonesian mineral oil company Pertamina.

The exact look of the freshly painted Desmosedici GP23 will be unveiled by last year's World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi and newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio from 3pm, with the live stream programme starting half an hour earlier.

The VR46 team presentation from 2.30 pm in the livestream: