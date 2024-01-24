Unveiled: New VR46 design for "Bez" and "Diggia"

The motto "Fluo Stream" is the programme of the VR46 Racing Team 2024: In the new design from the pen of Aldo Drudi, the bright fluo yellow on the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 bikes of the racing team from Tavullia merges into plain white.

"What could be the colour of the VR46 team? There is a tradition: yellow is a colour that has accompanied Vale's entire career. It's a nervous, action-packed colour, a racing colour. It's certainly not a colour for a dentist's studio," explained Valentino Rossi's long-time helmet designer. In order to be able to place the sponsors prominently, it was almost an obligatory decision to neutralise the background and only use the colour, without any graphics, Drudi also explained.

The new title sponsor for the next three seasons, the Indonesian mineral oil company Pertamina, is contributing the red logo. Valentino Rossi emphasised how important Indonesia is for MotoGP with regard to the new partnership. "The passion is incredible. When you are there, you see all the mopeds on the streets, always full throttle, just like in Italy in the 1980s," smiled the nine-time world champion.

Marco Bezzecchi, who brought the Rossi team its first three MotoGP victories last year, described the new look as follows: "The bike is bright, beautiful and very special because it is very different from the others. And hopefully it's fast!"

His new team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio agreed: "The bike looks incredibly beautiful. When I saw it for the first time, my first reaction was: 'Mamma mia, guys, what a bike! Like Bez said, hopefully it's fast too. I'm pretty sure it is, because it's a beautiful beast."

Team Director Alessio "Uccio" Salucci, Valentino Rossi's long-time right-hand man, said at the team presentation: "After Vale - unfortunately - quit, it was not easy to keep our name out in the world. I believe that with the two projects, the Academy and the team, we are succeeding, above all thanks to our riders. That is very important. When people still approach us and say: 'Gosh, it wasn't easy to keep going at this level! Then that's nice and makes me proud. We always try our best. After the fantastic 2023 season, it won't be easy, we achieved great results. 2024 will be a tough year because the level is always higher. But we are there, we have tried to improve a few details and hope that we have succeeded."

When asked about the objective, Team Manager Pablo Nieto said: "The goal is always to improve. If you look at our season last year, it was obviously fantastic. I think we have to try to improve our mistakes and, above all, we have to enjoy it. It's going to be a tough year because many drivers are very, very fast. We have to try to be competitive and be one of the main protagonists."