Marco Bezzecchi: "Give everything to beat them"

VR46 ace Marco Bezzecchi talks about his approach to the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, his physical condition and the starting position compared to the competition - starting with his Ducati brand colleagues on the GP24.

The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team unveiled a radically changed look for the upcoming season on Wednesday in Riccione. Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio will certainly stand out visually in bright neon yellow. Especially in the case of last year's World Championship third-placed rider, expectations are also very high in terms of results.

"Bez" himself was reluctant to answer the obligatory question about his goals for 2024 on the sidelines of the team presentation. "It's a bit early to set a concrete goal. Of course, last season was fantastic, but every year is different. There have been some changes to the grid this year and we haven't even done the first pre-season test yet. That's why I want to wait and see before I set myself a target."

"Of course I want to show good races again after last year," added last year's three-time GP winner. "But at the moment I'm trying to stay calm and concentrate on the tests to get to know the bike and feel comfortable on it. After Malaysia, I will think about a goal for myself," he said, citing the Sepang test (6th to 8th February) as the first yardstick.

Physically, the 25-year-old Italian is fully fit again after breaking his collarbone in October. "The shoulder is fine. I think I'll compete the whole season with the plate and the screws [in the collarbone]. Because the plate and everything have to stay there for at least six months - and six months after the operation would be exactly the start of the season. Apart from that, the shoulder is working well again. I tested it on the ranch, I'm also riding motocross again. I'm training like any other rider to be competitive for the start of the season."

After his strong performances last year, Ducati would have offered the Rossi pupil a factory package in the Prima Pramac Racing Team, but Bez decided to stay with the VR46 team and will have to make do with the Desmosedici GP23 from the previous season.

Ducati race director Gigi Dall'Igna has made it clear in recent days at the "Campioni in Pista" event in Madonna di Campiglio that he expects the step from last year's GP23 to the new GP24 to be greater than the difference between the GP23 and the GP22 last year. Is this a cause for concern because the current factory bikes could have a greater advantage as the season progresses? "I don't know. You'll have to ask Pecco [Bagnaia], Jorge [Martin] or the other factory riders," said Bezzecchi. "But for sure I will give everything to beat them," he added with a grin.

He did not know whether Bez would receive updates from Borgo Panigale for his GP23 during the tests in February or during the season. "I have no idea," he replied when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com.

Bezzecchi is also not particularly concernedthat Ducati's rivals will be able to benefit from the new concessions in 2024. "It won't affect the performance of my team, but it will certainly have an impact on Honda and Yamaha because they can try out and test more. That will certainly be an advantage for them. But at the moment I want to think about myself and my team. Ducati is working very well, so I'm not worried about that."