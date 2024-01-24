Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46): "The GOAT as boss"

Fabio Di Giannantonio had to make way for Marc Márquez at Gresini Racing, but he will line up in the new Pertamina VR46 colours for nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi in the 2024 MotoGP season.

Fabio Di Giannantonio is - alongside the Indonesian title sponsor - the new addition to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, which officially presented itself on Wednesday afternoon in Riccione and unveiled the bright yellow livery for the 2024 MotoGP season.

"There are a lot of new things on my side - the colours, the team and the crew, plus the bike is similar but new to me," said "Diggia", who switched from Gresini to VR46 at the Valencia test at the end of November and switched from the GP22 to the GP23. "The new bike is a bit better in almost all areas. The team is fantastic, they are super-professional and my new team is also very good. The energy in Valencia was super-cool. The start was good, they have a lot of knowledge and I am pretty sure that we can get off to a good start in the first phase of the season. For sure it will be important to have good tests in Sepang and Qatar. But I believe that we will be ready to fight at the first race in Qatar."

The 25-year-old Italian celebrated his first MotoGP victory in the floodlights of Doha two months ago, which played a key role in ensuring that Di Giannantonio will also compete in the premier class in 2024 after having to cede his place at Gresini Racing to none other than Marc Márquez.

Both will be on the same motorbike in 2024. Is that additional motivation to perhaps prove something against the eight-time world champion? "My motivation is that I don't see a star next to my name when I look at my stats. That's my biggest motivation," said Diggia with a smile, referring to the biggest goal for any racing driver - a world championship title. "The goal is to be the best and I think that's the best motivation - no Marc or anyone else can be a better motivation."

Last year's twelfth-placed rider in the World Championship formulated his specific objective for the coming season as follows: "My goal is to develop as a rider and improve on last year's performance. The end of the season was fantastic and the aim would be to build on that and be consistently in the top five. But it will all depend on how we start testing. The focus now is simply on getting to Sepang as prepared as possible to get a few things right for Qatar and then be as prepared as possible for the Qatar GP."

A special feature: Di Giannantonio is a VR46 rider, but not an official VR46 Riders Academy protégé. Has his preparation changed compared to last year? "The winter was pretty normal, there were no big changes on my side. During the season there will be a few differences because I can train more often at the ranch and with the VR46 guys. So this will be a great opportunity for me to improve," revealed the Roman.

"Having Valentino as my boss will also be a great help. Because I will have the GOAT, the greatest of all time, who can look over my shoulder and give me some advice. Those are the main differences." However, the team change has not brought any surprises. "I knew beforehand that it was a great team," emphasised Diggia.