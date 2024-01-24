Stefan Bradl (Honda): First test of the year in Jerez

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl mingled with the Superbike World Championship aces in Jerez and completed his first test day of the 2024 calendar year on Wednesday: The first pictures of the revised RC213V.

While the Ducati teams from Gresini, Lenovo and VR46 are ringing in the new season these days with the traditional team presentations, Honda is already out on the race track with Stefan Bradl. At the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, the Bavarian will mingle with the Superbike World Championship riders who will complete the first major winter test of the year on 24th and 25th January in the south of Spain.

Particularly noticeable on Bradl's Honda RC213V was the new aero package with a clearly pronounced side notch ("ground effect" side panelling) and a revised rear section including a powerful spoiler. A new swingarm was also on show.

As a reminder, the first official MotoGP tests in 2024 will take place in Sepang at the beginning of February. The shakedown test from 1 to 3 February, which is reserved for test riders, rookie Pedro Acosta and - thanks to the concessions granted - also the Honda and Yamaha regular riders, will be followed by the first IRTA test with all riders from 6 to 8 February.

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

01 to 03 February: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders, rookies and riders on "concessions" Group D machines)

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test

MotoGP tests for the 2024 season

29 April: Jerez

03 June: Mugello

09 September: Misano