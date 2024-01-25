Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati): "I need more time"

Marco Bezzecchi did well on his GP23 debut in Valencia, but says he still needs to adapt better to his new - and brightly painted - working machine for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

Marco Bezzecchi won three Grands Prix last year on the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 and switched to the GP23 at the Valencia test at the end of November, on which his buddy Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia won the 2023 MotoGP title.

"I've only ridden the new bike for one day. It's different compared to the bike I rode last season, but the difference is nothing crazy," said the Pertamina VR46 star on the sidelines of the team presentation in Riccione. "However, when you are used to riding a bike in a certain way, it is always difficult to adapt the riding style, even if the changes are very small. In Valencia, I noticed some positive aspects, but also some things that I need to improve - especially in my riding style, because the bike demands something different from me. I know what I need to do to perform, but I wasn't able to do that in Valencia. I was still missing a few steps."

The difference is greater than when he switched from the GP21 to the GP22 a year ago, "Bez" admitted. "That's why I still need to understand the bike a little better." In principle, however, the 2023 World Championship bronze medallist said: "The GP23 is a very competitive bike that has won the World Championship and is certainly a fantastic bike. I just need more time to better understand how I need to ride the bike to maximise its potential."

"I'm looking forward to Malaysia because the track is different and I really like it. I usually really enjoy riding there. I'm excited to see how I'll feel there with the new bike," said Bezzecchi, referring to the first IRTA test of the calendar year from 6th to 8th February.

The 25-year-old Italian will then be entering his third MotoGP season. What did he take away from last year? "Last season was special because it was the first year with the sprints and the new schedule. I learnt to try to work not only in the best possible way, but also in the fastest possible way. That was the main thing. But I also improved my driving style, tyre management and braking. I'm very happy with this progress, but as always in sport and especially in MotoGP, you never stop improving. So I can't just sit around, I have to keep working," said the Rossi pupil.

One weakness from last season concerned his starts and the early stages of the races. Can the GP23 remedy this? "The start device is obviously a bit different to the one I had last year. That will be an advantage. But the bike doesn't start by itself," said Bezzecchi. "I have to improve, I have to work on the clutch and try to improve myself in the start phase. We've been working on this for a long time - since my MotoGP debut. Bit by bit it is getting better and I am convinced that I will learn to start faster. With this package, maybe it will work a little better. At least I hope so."

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431