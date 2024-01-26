Fabio Di Giannantonio on Bez: "Motivation boost"

In his third MotoGP season, VR46 newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio has to prove himself. The Italian is still relaxed and explains why his good relationship with Marco Bezzecchi will be useful to him.

Thanks to his brilliant final spurt in the 2023 season, which brought Fabio Di Giannantonio his first MotoGP victory in Qatar and a podium finish in Australia, the Italian will also be represented in the premier class in 2024.

He will ride a Ducati Desmosedici GP23 alongside Marco Bezzecchi in the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. Last Wednesday, the team officially presented itself in Riccione and unveiled the striking bright yellow design of its Ducati bikes.

In his third MotoGP season, "Diggia" now has to confirm his performances from the previous year. "I like the pressure," said the 25-year-old calmly in view of the high expectations. "I've never really paid attention to this pressure from outside. On the contrary, it drives me on and motivates me."

Before his debut on the GP23, Di Giannantonio emphasised: "I don't feel any pressure. My only goal at the moment is to feel comfortable on the bike and start the season strongly."

Although the Roman is a newcomer to the VR46 team, he and team-mate Bezzecchi are no strangers. "We've known each other since the start of our careers," he revealed. "We battled each other for the title in the Italian Moto3 Championship in 2015. Nine years later, we are on the MotoGP grid as team-mates. That's pretty cool." As a reminder, Bezzecchi won the CIV title back then, while Di Giannantonio finished runner-up.

Diggia is convinced that the good relationship with "Bez" will be useful to him: "We can look back on many great fights and parties together. I think it's a real motivational boost for both of us. He is a very precise and fast rider in all conditions and I can learn a lot from him.

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431