Fabio Di Giannantonio: "Ducati didn't believe it"

On the sidelines of the Pertamina VR46 team presentation, Fabio Di Giannantonio described his first impressions of the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 and revealed why the Ducati squad was surprised by his performance last year.

Following the departure of Luca Marini to Repsol Honda, Fabio Di Giannantonio will join the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team for the 2024 season. For the 25-year-old Roman, this move marks the third crew chief change in three years. After his rookie MotoGP season in 2022, he swapped Italian Donatello Giovanotti for Frankie Carchedi, who already helped Joan Mir to the world title in 2020.

This year, Di Giannantonio will once again have a new crew chief at his side in David Muñoz. "Of course, it's not easy to start from scratch again and again," commented the Ducati rider on the frequent personnel changes. At the same time, however, he emphasised: "When you're working with someone as experienced as him, it's usually not a big problem. When we met for the first time in Valencia, it went well straight away. Of course, he has a different way of working, but that won't be a problem for me. Our aim is to be as strong as possible as quickly as possible in order to get the maximum out of the season."

At theofficial team presentation in Riccione, Di Giannantonio unveiled his Desmosedici GP23, which he was already extremely impressed with at the Valencia test in November 2023: "My first contact with the GP23 was fantastic. Of course, we still need to work on some areas, but I think this bike has a lot of potential."

Last year, the Italian rode the GP22, on which he won a race and secured another podium finish. "Ducati is super happy with our performance last year. They didn't believe it was possible to be so strong with the GP22," said Diggia confidently.

The Ducati rider continued to enthuse: "In the duel against the factory riders, you could already feel the differences to the GP23. When I got on the bike for the first time, I also understood these differences. Pecco won the championship in a great way. One of the reasons for this was this bike."