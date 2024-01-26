Roland Berger: "his talent is infinite"

This time, the director of the FIM Technical Commission analyses Honda's problem areas, exposes the side sausages on the KTM fairing and dares to make a prediction about the season's World Championship favourites.

The first part of our interview series with Roland Berger, Director of the FIM Technical Commission, decade-long MotoGP insider and Honda leader, can be readHERE . It's about aerodynamics, the critical front tyre and the MotoGP regulations from 2027.

In this episode, he analyses the Honda drama, the work of Adrian Newey, Marc Márquez's chances of another title and Pedro Acosta's chances of his first MotoGP victory.

Will we see a good season in 2024?

I am optimistic that we will see a more exciting season than 2023. However, I am not optimistic that we will see a season like the one when Kevin Schwantz and Wayne Rainey outbraked each other 27 times in a single race. That will take some time.

How do you rate Marc Márquez ?

In terms of riding, he's in a league of his own, but also in terms of motivation: sometimes he just has a bit too much of it. If you watch him closely, he occasionally reverts to his old style that you used to use: front wheel up, rear wheel up and so on. Today's tyres don't like that at all. The question is whether he can control himself enough not to do any rubbish. If he can do that, I think he's even a candidate for the world championship. If he can't, he'll only win a few races.

The old bike compared to the 2024 bikes of the factory riders?

...is certainly not just a disadvantage. After all, Francesco Bagnaia became world champion on it.

Who is your World Championship favourite?

Pick a Ducati rider. Bastianini is certainly a hot choice. Di Gianantonio can do it, as can the reigning double world champion. The decisive factor will be to do as little nonsense as possible.

How did Honda descend into this unbelievable valley of tears?

I workedfor Honda forfour decades . If they really want to, they'll be where they need to be in two or three months. They know everything and have all the means to realise it. But you have to put it all together correctly with the right people. But can they do it that quickly? After all, the entire management has been immersed. That is part of Honda's management philosophy: every three to five years there is a change. This change took place last March. It takes time to find a team. Depending on how quickly the concessions are implemented, things should improve significantly towards the middle of the season.

Are there any indications?

The first test of the new bike with Stefan Bradl. The times were very fast, even though the tyres were very old. In addition, the feedback from the riders indicates that the new bike should be easier to ride than the old one. You don't have to force it as much.

Why did Marc give his Honda the finger at the Sachsenring?

They had developed a Marc motorbike with which the other riders were not so strong. Then other elements were added. New wings, the aerodynamics in general didn't fit together. The position of the engine was not ideal. This made it increasingly difficult to ride it properly.

Honda could have known all this.

But changing it is not that easy. Wings might be, but an engine position is not. The V-engine was previously tilted forwards. Maybe that wasn't ideal. But you have to be a total insider to be able to judge what needs to be done in each individual case. The advantage is that they now have many more test laps. You can also test at a GP, but nowhere near as much.

So Honda and Yamaha should be able to catch up with KTM and Aprilia?

To Aprilia. With KTM it could well be that they have made the next leap, but I don't know.

What can you fairly expect from rookie Pedro Acosta ?

I can't judge how well he will cope with tyre management. But he has one of the best teams around him. I think he's capable of top 10 finishes more often, maybe he'll win a GP if the circumstances are right. In the World Championship, I think 5th to 7th place is feasible, because his talent is infinite.

Will there ever be another world champion in his first MotoGP season, like Marc Márquez did?

That was a stroke of luck. The bike suited him perfectly. Will there be another lucky strike like that? Maybe, but you can't force it.

What do you think of KTM's collaboration with Red Bull Racing ? Does it bring anything?

Definitely! Nobody finds 10 hp over the winter. But havingan Einstein like Adrian Newey , who is also interested in things other than F1, helps massively, no question about it. Better aerodynamics means driving faster. The side sausages on the panelling that Jack Miller was driving with at the end-of-season test, for example, serve to direct the airflow towards the vehicle. It's called a boundary layer fence. They tried that.

Will we see that again at the Sepang test?

I would assume that they will look a little different.

Who would have thought a few years ago that aerodynamics would become such a dominant theme on motorbikes?

It's not all bad. Among other things, it means that the rider has a quieter workplace with less drag.