MotoGP and USA: Return of the Glory Days?

US riders dominated the 500cc world championship for years. Then the thread broke. The new Trackhouse Racing Team wants to revive interest in America. The bike will be presented tomorrow morning.

Kenny Roberts, Wayne Rainey, Eddie Lawson and Kevin Schwantz: between 1987 and 1993, only three times did the premier class world title not go to America. The last US world champion was Kenny Roberts Junior. In 2000, he won the title on his two-stroke Suzuki RGV 500 .Kenny Roberts Junior: Time out turned into retirement

With the switch to the 1000 cc four-stroke format in 2002, the success of the US boys, who had largely learnt their trade on dirt tracks, slowly petered out. In the 22 MotoGP seasons to date, there have only been four US victories, three of which were won by the unforgettable Nicky Hayden, who was crowned the last American world champion to date in 2006 on his Honda. Victory number four? Ben Spies, Yamaha, Assen 2011: In the last 11 seasons, there has been no podium finish for an American in MotoGP.

This will not change overnight,even with the arrival of Trackhouse MotoGP as the successor team to RNF Aprilia. With Joe Roberts , there will only be one US starter in Moto2 in 2024 - and he is already 26 years old. But there is hope for the all-important US market. Although there are two Europeans in the saddle at Trackhouse with riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández, a US team plus a US GP (Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas/Austin) are the first important building blocks to rekindle American interest in MotoGP.

Neo-team owner Justin Marks is also aware that there will be no American local hero in the premier class in the near future. In December 2023, he told SPEEDWEEK.com realistically: "We are still years away from that. In themeantime, we can team up with American sponsors and partners who are American personalities and can tell the American story."

The team presentation on 26 January at 21:00 local time in Los Angeles (27 January 6:00 our time) is the first step in rekindling the fire.

The example of Spain shows that such cultural changes are possible: When Kenny Roberts Senior won his first 500cc title in 1978, there was not a single (!) Spaniard in the premier class. In 2024, there are 10 out of 22.