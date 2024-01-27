Trackhouse Racing: Newcomer in Stars and Stripes

Lots of US folklore, few additional sponsors (for the time being): Trackhouse Racing is focussing on the radiance of the US flag for the time being and accordingly went all out at the presentation show in Los Angeles. Substantial? It is amazing how quickly NASCAR great Justin Marks' new team and its figurehead, rapper Pitbull, have created their own team identity. The former RNF team was only taken over at the end of the season - a year earlier than originally planned, as Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola revealed: "The team wasn't actually supposed to be on the grid until 2025, with long-term planning in the background. Suddenly things happened faster and we had to react."

One of the consequences was that - contrary to what was announced at the presentation in December - not both riders will have a current works Aprilia from the first race. This only applies to Miguel Oliveira. Raúl Fernández will have to make dowith a 2023 Aprilia RS-GP for thetime being .

How long will it take for both riders to get 2024 bikes? After all, this also means twice as much work on the track in terms of data. Massimo Rivola: "Perhaps it will be easier to work with the old bike at the beginning. Maybe the old bike is even faster at the beginning. There are two possible times to switch to the 2024 Aprilia. We will sit down with the team and talk about it. But who knows: maybe Raúl will fall in love with the 23cc bike? In any case, we would like to switch as soon as the opportunity arises."

Why don't both riders get the latest material?

"It wasn't that easy because of the suppliers. We simply didn't have enough parts! That's why we begged at the last test: Please don't crash! We are happy that we managed to get a 2024 bike ready for Miguel. But of course, the aim is to have four identical current bikes in the garage in future. That helps performance, as we've seen with the competition." At the moment, Yamaha is the only team with just two bikes in MotoGP, Honda and KTM/GASGAS have four and Ducati has eight.

Rivola has no hard feelings towards the predecessor team RNF led by Razlan Razali and its main sponsor CryptoDATA: "We have respect for what they have done. It's not easy being a satellite team. Yes, mistakes have been made, but on both sides. Now we are looking ahead. Having a US team is a huge opportunity, especially in terms of marketing. Today is just the beginning."

What the riders say

MiguelOliveira: "I have to get to know everyone first, but I'm excited. I'm looking forward to the new bike. I don't think the 24cc bike will be an advantage at first. You first have to get to know it and do the basic set-up. But it should pay off in the long term. The crew is more or less the same as last year, but the spirit has changed. It feels good, very performance-orientated. Our headquarters are at the factory in Noale. We want to be as close to the factory as possible. The end of the old team surprised everyone a little on the wrong foot, including us drivers. But everyone behaved extremely professionally and the transition went very smoothly."

Raúl Fernández: "I can't say much yet. I don't really care that I have the 23cc bike. Last year I did a good job with this bike. It always gave me good feedback, especially at the front, the moment I let go of the brakes. That's exactly what I need for my riding style. Outwardly, my last three races in particular were good, but in reality things started to improve towards the middle of the season after I had recovered from my operation. You can't always see performance just from the results. At the test in Valencia I was consistently in the top 5 all day long. When I feel comfortable, I know I'm fast. Confidence is everything. And that's back again." So what can we expect from the young Spaniard with the old bike? "Setting myself concrete goals in the form of placings would be the wrong approach. That's not how MotoGP works. You have to find your rhythm and become one with the bike. Placings then come naturally."