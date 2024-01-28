Pit Beirer (KTM): Ski now!

Advent means High Noon, but the last days before the test are the quietest: KTM Head of Sport Pit Beirer allows a look behind the scenes of MotoGP production. What happens when and in what order?

On28 November 2023, two days after the season finale, the final test of the year took placeat the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. This was not just the first chance for newcomer Pedro Acosta to cover his first metres in MotoGP: For the teams, this was the decisive day to finalise the parameters for the coming season and lay the foundations for the bike with which they will start next season.

From this moment on, according to KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer, "the ball is out of the race". He allows SPEEDWEEK.com a look behind the gates of the motorsport department, which is almost empty these days for a change.

What exactly happens in Mattighofen/Munderfing between the last test in Valencia at the end of the 2023 season and the first test in Sepang in 2024, and at what time?

It's an extremely intense time. The last race was late in November, followed by the Tuesday test - you basically only have three weeks until Christmas. The team had 8 races in 10 weeks in their bones - so they were empty and tired. At the same time, the machinery is running at full speed, which was started weeks, sometimes months, in advance to get the 2024 bike ready.

What's taking so long?

At the beginning of January, you have to build 10 new MotoGP bikes for 4 riders plus a test pilot. That's where all the processes come together. There are long runners such as raw materials, some of which have to be ordered in the summer. Machining and hardening processes take time. You keep several key parts open until the beginning of December after the last test. This is the moment when the feedback from the GP riders flows in. Until then, the test team has been developing.

What is in the e-mail that will be sent from Valencia to Munderfing on Tuesday evening? What is the briefing for the production department?

This cylinder head version with this electronics, this fork and this swing arm have turned out to be the best. The respective raw parts are all ready at home. Now you have three weeks to realise it all. That makes Advent the high noon of motorbike production. Over Christmas, with a few exceptions, we give people time off in the warehouse and procurement. After Epiphany, we have a full house and the bikes are assembled. Logistically, this is a challenge. In a fortnight, not only are all the bikes assembled, they are also packed in crates and made ready for shipping.

How much material are we talking about?

There are 48 overseas crates with around 12.5 tonnes of material. They were shipped to Sepang last week for the first test. Every hour was planned to pack the best possible performance into boxes.

So you couldn't start earlier?

Yes, you could of course start comfortably in the summer and have a relaxed schedule. In reality, of course, you want to pack every hour of test bench experience, every test lap and all the knowledge you've gathered into the new motorbike right up to the last second.

And when the boxes are on the boat, do you go skiing?

In fact, the end of January is the first breather after a damn intensive phase. And yes, the team really does have a ski day this week! For us, the ball is out of our court. The bikes that went on the boat last week are the ones we'll be using for the first GP in Qatar. Of course, we will bring in further development parts and keep adding to them, but the basis is now complete. Elements such as the chassis, engine and suspension are fixed. Now it's off to the ski slopes, then off to Sepang.

The shakedown test in Sepang will take place from 1 to 3 February, the first official test from 6 to 8 February.

Result Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1'29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9. Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10. Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13. Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15. Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16. Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17. Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18. Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19. Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21. Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23. Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431