MotoGP with spikes: The shock for Dani Pedrosa follows

At the first "F.A.T. Ice Race Zell am See" after a three-year break due to the coronavirus and weather conditions, Dani Pedrosa was supposed to and wanted to finally make his debut in front of an audience on 27 January with his MotoGP Red Bull KTM RC16 with spike tyres, but once again nothing came of it. As large amounts of ice and snow had accumulated in the run-up to the event, the car-heavy show event could at least go ahead this time without any classification until the bikes had milled off the snow, which had been melting down to the turf at plus temperatures for days.

For the small but mighty two-wheeled fraction with Dani Pedrosa and the Austrian ice speedway national hero Franky Zorn, there was no opportunity to ride. "Unfortunately, it wasn't cold enough and the ice melted. The track was pretty destroyed," Dani Pedrosa told SPEEDWEEK.com, mourning the missed opportunity. "I did two laps on Friday for a photo shoot. That was pretty dangerous because the surface under the loose snow and ice had quite a few ledges."

Last year, the Spaniard spent a day testing for this event, videos of which also exist. But then the event was cancelled completely. "This time we came here without any preparation because it didn't materialise. But we knew what the bike had to be like for it to work. Unfortunately, I wasn't going to be able to ride in front of the fans again."

Pedrosa was nevertheless on the track, in the "hot seat" in the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of multiple Austrian national champion Raimund "Mundl" Baumschlager. "I've driven with Dani Sordo before and had a lot of fun there too. I've had lots of opportunities to try out crazy things, almost everything with Red Bull. I've also been in an air race plane, but what rally drivers can do fascinates me the most," he then paid homage to his chauffeur.

This Sunday, Pedrosa is on the flight to Malaysia for the first test of the year. "It goes from low single-digit temperatures to a good 30 degrees in the shade. It's going to be quite a shock," he says. The MotoGP shakedown test, which is reserved for test riders, rookie Pedro Acosta and the Honda and Yamaha concession teams, will take place in Sepang from 1 to 3 February.

"For me, it's nicer when there are more riders on the track. That way you have a few more references," said Pedrosa about the premiere of the concession teams. The first official tests of 2024 will then take place at the same location from 6 to 8 February.

Dani Pedrosa's 2023 programme comprised around 30 test days, which is likely to be similar in 2024. He is not yet able to say whether he will be back in wildcard races. "So far, I don't know what KTM is planning and whether they have applied for wildcards for me. We'll have to wait and see what material we have. But of course I would like to ride again. But it's important that it makes sense."