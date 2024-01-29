Stefan Bradl: Otherwise the HRC technicians will go crazy

The 2024 MotoGP season is Year 1 following Marc Marquez's departure from Honda to Ducati. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to HRC test rider Stefan Bradl about the impact this will have on the development of the RC213V.

From 2013 to the end of 2023, Marc Marquez was Honda's figurehead in the MotoGP class, became champion six times and led the way in the development of the RC213V. For years, the other Honda riders complained that the bike was tailored to Marc's special riding style. Successes by other Honda aces became a rarity, and the fact that Honda has been lagging behind technically for years without vision and innovation only exacerbated this effect.

2024 is year 1 after Marc Marquez, the Spaniard agreed a termination agreement with Honda last year despite a valid contract and fled to the Gresini Ducati team. With the bike from Borgo Panigale, the 31-year-old, who will turn 31 on 17 February, believes he has a better chance of success.

The Repsol Honda works team this season consists of former world champion Joan Mir and newcomer Luca Marini. The Italian, who finished eighth in the world championship, was the only Ducati rider not to win a race last year.

Without the influence of Marc Marquez, the development at Honda will be different. "It will be more open," HRC test rider Stefan Bradl is convinced. "Marc was the one who was always asked and listened to, that was the case until the end. Now we are getting a lot of input from other manufacturers through Zarco and Marini, which is very important. And that they tell us what is good and bad with us. We have the first feedback, more will come in Sepang. Then we can start developing new parts that will finally be visible on the clock in terms of performance. The process is underway, but it will take time and won't be done overnight. It will take a few months."

"I have the experience with the bike and I'm helping to shape the development from Japan," added the Bavarian in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "But as a rider, I don't have much influence on the direction it takes. I am only a small component with my statements. In the test team group, everything has to fit together so that you can say which direction you are going in. In the end, what counts is the result on the clock, we are not yet in a position to set a good lap time."

"At our test in Jerez in November, we sorted out what the guys tried on the one day in Valencia. Whether it was Zarco, Marini or Mir, the feedback was positive, they told me that what I was doing was right. Our comments are the same. Of course, I'm the first to make statements when I try something new. I say what I mean or feel. Every rider has a different way of describing or conveying something, but in the end it was the same on paper. The important thing is that we are on the same page, it was the same with Marc in the past. We have to make the same decisions together, so that it doesn't get all over the place. Otherwise the technicians will go crazy."

Bradl flies from Munich to Kuala Lumpur today, Monday. The MotoGP shakedown test, which is reserved for test riders, rookie Pedro Acosta and the concession teams from Honda and Yamaha, will take place from 1st to 3rd February at the race track in Sepang, right next to the airport.