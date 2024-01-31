Dani Pedrosa: "Misano cannot be repeated"

KTM test rider and noble reserve Dani Pedrosa did not take part in the Ice Race in Zell am See, but he should make a MotoGP guest appearance again in 2024. Everything has to fall into place for a wildcard appearance like in Misano.

When talking to Dani Pedrosa, who was condemned to relative inactivity in Zell am See, the subject of his test rider job and possible wildcard appearances in the upcoming season inevitably quickly led to the 2023 San Marino Grand Prix. At that time, the Spaniard caused quite a stir just a few days before his 38th birthday. After finishing fourth in the sprint, he also sensationally finished fourth in the main race at Misano - just 4.481 seconds behind the winner Jorge Martin and 0.669 seconds behind the third-placed rider, the eventual world champion Pecco Bagnaia.

The 54-time GP winner (31 of them in MotoGP) has no objection to another chance to contest a Grand Prix via a wildcard, although he would not mind if this were to happen at one of the four races in his home country of Spain.

When asked whether there was a secret to his extremely strong performance in Misano in September 2023, the petite Dani replied: "I didn't have one. I was a bit surprised myself at how well it went. But I have to say that KTM had made a good step and the bike was very good. A lot of factors came together. You also need a perfect qualifying, a perfect start and a good first lap to be able to achieve such a good result. If just one small mistake happens, the result is not so good. It also took a bit of luck."

Because his clear understatement sounded unconvincing, Pedrosa added the following words in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com: "The secret was that the team did a great job. We put a lot of effort into it and had great support from the fans. It was teamwork and absolutely fantastic."

Pedrosa then conceded that he as a rider also played a certain part in fourth place. "Okay, I was pretty relaxed because I have nothing to lose. Maybe I'll get faster again as I get older. But joking aside, the tyres also helped us a lot."

When asked whether he briefly considered becoming a full-time racing driver again after this success, the three-time world champion categorically denies it. "Absolutely not. I'm happy with my position, that's enough for me. Besides, Misano 2023 can't be repeated. There are only top riders on the track, that was an exception, as I said, because everything came together and it went perfectly."