MotoGP calendar 2024: Argentina GP questionable

In just under ten weeks, the MotoGP squad was due to contest the third Grand Prix of the 2024 season in Las Termas/Argentina, but the event is now facing cancellation due to President Javier Milei's austerity policy.

Since 2014, the MotoGP circus has regularly held the Argentinian GP at the "Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo". Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta personally signed the first three-year contract in Buenos Aires with the then President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Until then, the local fans had to wait a long time; Argentina had last hosted a motorbike GP in 1999. Back then, the race took place at the "Autodromo Oscar Alfredo Gálvez in Buenos Aires".

The "Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo" is located 1185 kilometres from Buenos Aires in a spa area in the province of Santiago del Estero, six kilometres outside the city of Las Termas de Río Hondo, which gave it its name. Jarno Zaffelli designed the 4.805 kilometre track. The track was constructed in 2007 and the first modifications for GP homologation were carried out in 2012. The layout includes nine right-hand bends and five left-hand bends, with the longest straight measuring 1076 metres.

After a two-year coronavirus break in 2020 and 2021, the Motorcycle World Championship returned to Argentina two years ago. However, the freight crates arrived in South America from Indonesia with a considerable delay in 2022, which is why the Friday training sessions had to be completely cancelled.

These were not the first problems in Las Termas. There was already a huge fuss about the Autódromo in 2021 when part of the pit building was ruined after a fire in the VIP area above the pit area and near the Media Centre. Last year, the teams complained about dirty pits and unacceptable conditions when they arrived at the circuit.

Now the radical austerity policy of Argentina's new president Javier Milei is putting the staging of the 2024 Argentine GP from 5 to 7 April in doubt. A cancellation is under discussion and could happen as early as this week.

The opening round of the Motocross World Championship on 9 and 10 March was confirmed last week by MXGP promoter Infront Moto Racing after the initial uncertainty, but the funds required for a Motorcycle Grand Prix are significantly higher.

In 2024, 22 Motorcycle Grands Prix were to be held for the first time. Last year, when the 2024 MotoGP calendar was published, Dorna also named the Balaton Circuit in Hungary, around 95 kilometres south-west of the capital Budapest, as a reserve venue in case a Grand Prix could not take place. However, there are also rumours from Hungary that the Balaton Circuit may not meet MotoGP standards in time.