"Coming soon": Ducati aiming for new contract with Bagnaia

Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna assumes that the course for the 2025 MotoGP season and beyond will be set early on the rider market - preferably starting with his World Champion Pecco Bagnaia.

The majority of MotoGP rider contracts expire at the end of this year, with only Brad Binder (the Red Bull KTM star extended his contract in the summer of 2023 up to and including 2026) and Luca Marini (the Márquez successor was given a two-year contract by HRC) remaining in the factory teams beyond the 2024 season.

Accordingly, the transfer carousel is likely to get going early this year - also in the case of the number 1: World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia extended his Ducati contract two years ago before the start of the season. A decision that proved to be absolutely right for both sides. As is well known, the VR46 protégé has since brought the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale two rider titles, putting an end to the long wait in Italy 15 years after Casey Stoner.

Accordingly, Ducati is keen to keep Bagnaia for the coming years. The 27-year-old Italian himself admitted on the sidelines of the team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio a week ago: "A future in red would be nice." Although he was careful not to give a timetable for a decision, he did reveal: "I'm not hiding the fact that we are negotiating and the aim of both sides is to stay together."

When asked by SPEEDWEEK.com, Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, confirmed this intention: "We are working to try to find an agreement with Pecco. A contract with a two-time MotoGP World Champion is never an easy thing, so we still have work to do. But I hope to do it soon."

In general, Dall'Igna expects the first moves to be made soon with a view to 2025 and beyond. "In my opinion, many will start moving early. So I think there will be a lot to report for you in the first few months of the year," smiled the Ducati race boss.

Dall'Igna is not worried by the fact that Paolo Ciabatti, a key figure in the Ducati-Lenovo garage, is missing because the 66-year-old Italian is now General Manager of the newly created "Ducati Corse Off-Road" department, which was officially presented a week ago. "Paolo will remain with Ducati and will continue to be an important person for Ducati in the future," he emphasised instead.

Ciabatti's successor as Sports Director of the Ducati racing department, which is responsible for the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships, is Mauro Grassilli. Previously responsible for marketing and sponsorships, he has now taken on the position of Sports, Marketing and Communications Director of Ducati Corse.