Red Bull GASGAS Tech3: First pictures of the 2024 design

This is the new look of rookie Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernández: As expected, Tech3 will be back in the MotoGP class with prominent Red Bull sponsorship for the first time in 2024 after a three-year break.

The French Tech3 team is one of the most experienced in the entire GP paddock: Hervé Poncharal founded it in 1989 together with Guy Coulon and Bernard Martignac. The racing team, which is based in Bormes-les-Mimosas in the south of France, first competed in the 250cc World Championship in 1990. As a Yamaha satellite team, it entered the premier class in 2001. 2019 marked the beginning of a new era for Tech3 with Pierer Mobility AG, and in the second year of the collaboration, Miguel Oliveira brought Poncharal's squad the first two MotoGP victories in team history at Spielberg and Portimão.

Tech3 has been wearing the red GASGAS colours since the previous year, and in 2024 the Red Bull logo will once again be emblazoned on the fairing, which is painted in blue and red. The official team name has also been adapted accordingly and is now "Red Bull GASGAS Tech3". The energy drink manufacturer last promoted the Organics range on the RC16s of Oliveira and Lecuona in 2020.

More difficult years followed in 2021 and 2022 with the rider pairings of Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona and Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández respectively. In the previous year, returning team leader Pol Espargaró suffered a serious injury at the season opener in Portimão. However, Augusto Fernández achieved a remarkable fourth place at the French GP in his rookie year in the premier class as a personal best.

Expectations are higher in 2024, as the Moto2 World Champions of the past two years form the GASGAS-Tech3 duo, with the 26-year-old Fernández being joined by the up-and-coming Pedro Acosta. The MotoGP debut of the 19-year-old super talent is being followed with great interest throughout the scene.

"One of the very exciting things that has happened this winter is the return of Red Bull to Tech3. We are extremely happy to have Red Bull back on our MotoGP bikes," emphasised Hervé Poncharal at the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 team presentation, which was held in virtual form. "This season will be more exciting than ever, with a very competitive field. The riders and technical packages are so close together that I firmly believe we are in for a great show."

"Augusto Fernández learnt a lot last year and is ready to deliver the performance and fight for top positions," said the experienced Frenchman, referring to his riders. "Pedro Acosta, one of the most exciting MotoGP talents from the past few years, will line up for us. His first test in Valencia gave us the certainty that he has everything he needs to have a brilliant rookie season. We are very much looking forward to getting to Sepang and getting started," said Poncharal, referring to the tests in Malaysia, which begin in a few days' time.

As a newcomer to the class, Acosta (alongside the test riders and - thanks to the new concessions - also the Yamaha and Honda regular riders) is already allowed to take part in the shakedown from 1st to 3rd February, while the winter break officially ends for the other MotoGP riders with the IRTA test in Sepang from 6th to 8th February.

In all the Acosta euphoria, team manager Nicolas Goyon also had a request: "Pedro is a great talent, but my message to the fans would be: 'Be patient! It's not so easy for a rookie to perform. It's complicated these days with the ride height devices and all the electronics. The format of the race weekends also makes it complicated, you have to get to know it all first. We have to give him time."

"The entire paddock and the scene agree that Pedro is a rough diamond of the sport," added Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG with the brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna. "He is a very special rider, a unique rider who has already broken so many records at a young age. Pedro will improve and strengthen us for the future, so we are happy to have him."

Beirer also praised Augusto Fernández's approach. "He has a super-positive attitude and is a fighter and gave us a highlight in Le Mans with his fourth place. I feel that the team has adapted very well throughout the season and I'm looking forward to seeing what Augusto can do in his second year."

"GASGAS is a very dynamic brand and, when you look at the team spirit with these two fantastic athletes, they should definitely be on your radar," Pit added.