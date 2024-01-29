Pedro Acosta (GASGAS): "The pressure was always there"

Pedro Acosta already attracted attention at international level with his superior overall victory in the 2020 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, and the Spaniard has been the talk of the town ever since his best ever start to a World Championship: in 2021, he finished on the podium four times in a row in his first four GP races (once as runner-up, three times even as winner!).

Also remarkable: Acosta secured his first GP victory at the 2021 Doha GP (only his second race) after starting from the pit lane. With his sixth win of the season, he was crowned Moto3 champion at the age of 17 years and 166 days - the second-youngest world champion in history, only Loris Capirossi was just one day younger at the time of his first triumph.

In 2022, he was promoted to the Moto2 class, and after setting the fastest time in the first official winter test, the hype grew and grew - and looking back, Acosta admitted that he perhaps wanted to prove too much too quickly. Despite a turbulent start to the season, it didn't take too long for the "Shark of Mazarrón" to replace none other than Marc Márquez as the youngest winner of the category, which had been in existence since 2010, at the 2022 Italian GP in Mugello at the age of 18 years and 4 days. In 2023, Acosta stormed to his second World Championship title in his third GP year with seven wins this season.

Now the teenager in the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 is facing his first season in the premier class of MotoGP - and expectations are huge after his rapid rise. Asked about this in his media round after the unveiling of the new Red Bull GASGAS colours, Acosta stressed: "These questions or pressure from the media have always been there since I came into the world championship. I've lived with the pressure every day of my life for the past three years. Now it's become something normal. I just try to be focussed on myself and enjoy it when I'm riding my motorbike or when I'm in Austria with the guys from Pierer Mobility AG. I try to be focussed on myself, because in the past I've had a few bad moments with these things in the media. So I've just learnt to tune out the noise and only listen to what I want to hear."

At just 19 years old, Acosta is entering the premier class. Is just one season in the Moto3 World Championship and two years in Moto2 enough to be ready for this step? "I don't know at the moment," he replied calmly. "It's true that my career hasn't lasted that long. I only had one year in Moto3 and everything happened so quickly. But I also had this difficult first year in Moto2, which helped me a lot to understand how the world championship and the paddock work - and also the media. That was the thing that maybe hit me a bit hard in those moments. But yes, we'll see how I can apply all my experience from the short time - but I think it's good experience - in this first MotoGP season."

At the same time, the Spaniard, who looks very mature for his young age, emphasised: "I don't think the Pedro of 2021 has changed too much compared to the Pedro of 2024. But I was still too much of a kid back then for all the stress and attention. I still try to be open. But it's always easy for the media to take some words out of context... But I just try to say what I want to say and not talk about what I don't want to talk about."

Acosta has deliberately not yet set himself a target for his rookie season in the MotoGP World Championship, although he kept up with the best time set by Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales at the Valencia test at the end of November on his first day on the RC16, a manageable 1.223 seconds behind.

"To be honest, I didn't set myself a target. The only season in which I set myself targets was 2022 - and you can see what a disaster the start was back then," he said when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. "You can't expect me to start talking about goals after I've only spent one day on the bike. It's pretty crazy to talk about goals now. We have to see how the shakedown and the IRTA test in Malaysia go. After that, we will come to the Qatar test with a clear idea."

As a class newcomer, Acosta (alongside the test riders and the regular riders from Yamaha and Honda) is already allowed to take part in the shakedown in Sepang from 1st to 3rd February, followed by the IRTA tests in Malaysia (6th to 8th February) and Qatar (19th and 20th February). "I have six days in Malaysia, then two days in Qatar - and then we have a race there. But even the result we can achieve in Qatar will not be 'real' compared to other tracks during the season [because of the previous test]."

Commenting on his plan for the first test of the calendar year in Malaysia, from where Acosta joined us, he said: "I don't have a plan at the moment, but it will be to spend as much time as possible on the bike. I only had one day in Valencia last year. There is not much talk about it, but the change compared to Moto2 is big. So we will try to understand the electronics, the riding style, the tyres and the devices. It's also quite positive that we often have rain in the afternoon here in Malaysia. Because it would also be interesting to ride a bit in wet conditions. We will try to prepare for Qatar in the best possible way. This work will help us to be competitive during the season, when we will start to make bigger steps and set them faster and faster."