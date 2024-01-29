SBK test in Portimao with Marquez, Bagnaia - and Rossi

Eight current MotoGP riders used the two-day Superbike World Championship test in Portimao to complete laps on production bikes. Among them were champions Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez as well as former champion Valentino Rossi.

The new MotoGP World Championship season starts in less than a month and a half on 10 March at the Losail Circuit near Doha in Qatar. While the Tech3 GASGAS team presented itself on Monday, eight current MotoGP riders will complete a training day organised by the Ducati Superbike World Championship factory team in Portugal. With the exception of Jorge Martin, we will see all the current MotoGP riders from the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer in Portimao, and the track has also been hired for Tuesday.

Valentino Rossi (44) will also be in the Algarve: as always, he will be riding a Yamaha R1 in his typical colours and sharing the pits with half-brother Luca Marini (Repsol Honda), who will be riding a Honda Fireblade.

In another pit there is a Ducati three-pack with MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Ducati newcomer Franco Morbidelli and VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi. All three aces sit on bright red Panigale V4S with 1100 cc. The third pit is occupied by VR46 rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio together with veteran Andrea Migno, who works as an assistant coach for VR46, and Celestino Vietti, who now rides in the Moto2 World Championship with Red Bull KTM Ajo and controls a Supersport bike in Portimao.

A few gates away in the Portimao pit lane are the two Gresini Ducatis of Marc Marquez and brother Alex in sky-blue livery, which ride without transponders and therefore do not appear in the timesheets. The Marquez brothers will then continue straight away to a sponsor appointment in Jakarta, Indonesia.

At 14:00 local time, Portimao is one hour behind CET, Bagnaia is the fastest of the MotoGP riders and loses just under 3.3 seconds to the best Superbike rider Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati).

Times of the MotoGP riders in Portimao, 2pm (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1:43.203 min

2. Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.807

3rd Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.986

4th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'44.026

5th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'44.526

6th Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'44.685

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'45.358

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder