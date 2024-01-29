Augusto Fernández: "Must also show something myself"

It's not just the look that will change at GASGAS Tech3 in the upcoming MotoGP season due to main sponsor Red Bull; Augusto Fernández (26) will also have the much-praised motorbike prodigy at his side in the form of his Spanish compatriot Pedro Acosta (19).

Fernández defended his place in Hervé Poncharal's squad as a rookie in the 2023 season thanks to a number of highlights; his best performance of the season was fourth place at Le Mans. "2024 is about putting everything together. I've already improved my race pace in the last few races - since Qatar - without losing too much of my strength in qualifying. I want to continue with that," Augusto announced at the team presentation on Monday. "I want to continue into Q2 and then aim for the top 10. That's the area where we should start."

Pol Espargaró is no longer a regular rider in the Tech3 garage. Alongside newcomer Acosta, Fernández is now the team leader, who as such is also increasingly tasked with testing work. "In the last races in 2023, I missed the brand new parts, regardless of whether they were better or worse. I'm now looking forward to taking the next step. I will get both the good and the bad stuff. I will try to develop the bike and I am looking forward to the tests. I have understood how a MotoGP bike works. I think I can help to improve the bike."

"Of course, I also have to show something myself," said the 2022 Moto2 World Champion, whose contract expires at the end of the season - as is the case for almost all MotoGP riders this year. "It's not just about the bike, it's also about me. I want to ride MotoGP for many more years. Of course, we have to see where we are now and then reach a good level. I have a good bike, a good team and I'm ready to take the next step."

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon calculated that the KTM RC16 was only separated from Ducati by around 0.2 seconds per lap.

Fernández confirmed: "The KTM riders have already shown with the 2023 bike that they are very competitive. It will therefore not be a completely different bike. The gap to Ducati is not big. We want to perform like the Ducati and do so every race. Consistency will also be a key. We have had tracks where we have felt very good or better. I think we will now see that final step with our bike. We also have four very strong riders who can perform well on Sundays."