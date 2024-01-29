Pit Beirer: "Believe in the drivers we have"

While the first pre-season tests of the calendar year only begin this week (1 to 3 February) with the shakedown in Sepang, 2025 is already casting its shadow ahead. This is because the majority of MotoGP rider contracts expire at the end of the season. Only Brad Binder (the Red Bull KTM star extended his contract in the summer of 2023 up to and including 2026) and the Honda newcomers Luca Marini (the Márquez successor was given a two-year contract by HRC) and Johann Zarco (he signed for two years with LCR) have already secured their place beyond the 2024 season.

Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG with the brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna, was asked in his media round after the presentation of the new colours of Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, among other things, about the situation on the rider market, which is likely to see some movement in the coming weeks and months.

However, if Beirer has his way, this will not necessarily affect the Austrian manufacturer's quartet of Brad Binder and Jack Miller at Red Bull KTM and Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernández at Red Bull KTM Tech3. "We hope that our guys stay healthy and perform the way we all want them to. Then maybe it won't be so stressful because we'll stay with the four guys we have now. I don't feel the same pressure at the moment as we did with Pedro, when a guy just knocks on the door a year or two earlier than we would have expected a while ago. I feel like we have a great package at the moment with the four drivers. We can now watch a bit to see what happens on the driver market."

After the difficult situation last year, when all efforts to secure an additional MotoGP slot for Pedro Acosta failed and ultimately Pol Espargaró had to make way for the super talent, the Austrian Motorsport Director emphasised: "I can promise that I will not sign a fifth rider unless we have a third team or one of the guys wants to leave us. We got ourselves into this uncomfortable situation last year, but why, how and everything on this subject has already been said. Of course, this has caused us an incredible headache and I don't want to go through this scenario again very often. I don't feel at the moment that we are in the front row to make big changes. Because we believe in the riders we have."

"Brad has grown with us and is now fourth in the world championship - an outstanding rider," Beirer began the list of his protégés. "Jack came to us as the number 4 in the world. He came to us, made us better and then he struggled. We are behind him and at the end of the season he was almost back to where he was. We want to finish the job. We want to see him fully happy again for the whole season. So there is still work to do."

"As a fantastic rookie, Augusto brought us a fourth place at Le Mans. So that has already shown us a glimmer of where the journey can go with this guy. Then we have Pedro, a diamond in the rough, everyone agrees on that," added the German with regard to the GASGAS-Tech3 duo.

"We have four fantastic riders at the moment and I don't think any of them have reached their peak yet. So they will all continue to develop. We as a manufacturer also need to continue to grow. I believe that we can still do things better. We still have to improve our motorbike. I hope we have succeeded for this year, I want to be competitive this year, but the riders will also make a step. In the background, we have also changed the training programme for the guys quite a bit. We are supporting them more than ever, with the APC from Red Bull. At the moment I am not talking to any other riders, instead we are just trying to make the four riders we have super-strong," summarised Beirer.

Whether the KTM Group is aiming for a third MotoGP team in the future has not yet been decided. "It's a process. Some contracts are expiring, so some teams are looking around for a manufacturer. These talks are now underway, but they are not that easy. Because if people are happy and have a partner, why would they change? Absolutely nothing has been decided, it's not going in any direction yet, but of course we are listening to everyone and talking about it," said Beirer, leaving all possibilities open.