Espargaró, Pedrosa, Folger: Wildcard must make sense

KTM can make up to six wildcard appearances in the MotoGP World Championship in 2024. Pit Beirer has not yet decided whether this will be utilised. Instead, he emphasised: "We enjoy the freedom of having three such brilliant test riders."

In the new "concessions" system, KTM is allocated to the third performance group C for the start of the 2024 season based on the constructor points achieved in the previous year, in which up to six wildcard entries per season are permitted.

Pol Espargaró, who had to make way for the up-and-coming Pedro Acosta at Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 and switch to the role of test and reserve rider, has been promised race appearances for the upcoming season. According to Pit Beirer, however, it has not yet been finalised how often the 32-year-old Catalan will be called up with a wildcard.

MotoGP fans can also look forward to more race kilometres from Dani Pedrosa (38), after the three-time world champion and 54-time GP winner (31 of them in MotoGP) caused a sensation last year with his sensational wildcard appearances (with 6th and 7th places in Jerez and two 4th places in Misano).

"We would like to make it quite flexible and use the wildcards when it makes sense," explained Beirer. "There was talk that we would give Pol all six wildcard entries, but that was never really finalised. It just has to make sense for the project. Of course, it also took Pol a while to accept the change and see his new role. But things have already changed a lot on his side. Once the burden of no longer being a MotoGP rider every weekend falls off your shoulders and you can take that small step back, you see things differently."

"We don't even have a plan for six wildcards at the moment," Pit Beirer continued. "We have interest at some tracks and we know that Dani should do a wildcard stint there. Pol will definitely do a few wildcards because it's just great for the testing process, you get the race tyres and see the bike compared to the other riders."

Beirer has not yet decided whether Pedrosa will compete again in Jerez and Misano. "It could be," he smiled, but was careful not to officially confirm a Grand Prix. "We will definitely give Dani a wildcard on a track that he likes. We won't force him to go somewhere he doesn't want to go. It will certainly be one of his favourite tracks - and very likely one of our test tracks too, so that he can prepare himself, get the bike ready and also give us answers regarding some parts."

The wildcard entries will mainly be split between Pol and Dani, according to the current assessment of the Austrian Motorsport Director. "But there is no fixed masterplan. Depending on what makes sense at the right moment, there may be changes."

However, a race appearance by Jonas Folger, the third of the KTM test riders, is not categorically ruled out. "We have not divided up these six wildcard races according to a fixed master plan, but we are looking to see what crazy ideas we have on the bike again, when people might really want to see something in the race. Then it could very well be that Jonas is also one of the wildcard riders. But please check, we don't have the masterplan yet. There is the race plan and the official tests, everything else always depends on how quickly you can get the technical developments through - how quickly I can get them to the track, how quickly I can race... Here we enjoy the freedom of having three such brilliant test riders."

Beirer explained the basic plan with the 30-year-old Folger, who was a permanent replacement for Pol Espargaró in the first half of last year's season and scored nine world championship points thanks to his consistency: "As we are the only manufacturer that also develops forks and shock absorbers ourselves, we naturally always have an extremely extensive test programme. He is simply fully involved in all the testing activities. Of course, he jumped in at the deep end last year and had to ride a lot of races - a lot more than planned. That was really tough and we are still grateful that he coped with it so brilliantly. The fact that he was so closely involved in the racing circuit and drove so much inevitably made him a much better test driver."

"So with the three test drivers we now have, we have an extremely cool starting position. We will pass the ball to each other. You also plan test drives, have hired a track with 10, 20, 30 people and then maybe someone gets ill - or during the overseas tests, you don't know who will stay fit and healthy. It's brilliant to always have a driver at the ready. There will also be so much testing and groundwork that all three will be required. There is a clear mandate for all three test riders," summarised Beirer.