MotoGP Argentina cancelled - only 21 Grands Prix?

The cancellation of the Argentinian GP in Termas de Río Hondo, scheduled for 5 to 7 April, became apparent and will soon be official. A MotoGP event in the important South American market is therefore out of the question.

In 2023, the Superbike World Championship finale should have been held in San Juan Villicum in Argentina. However, despite good spectator attendance in previous years, the local promoter broke the contract with rights holder Dorna and preferred to pay a fine instead of organising another event. The main reason for this is the high inflation rate in the South American country, which was an alarming 211.4 per cent in December 2023. Argentina's new president Javier Milei is therefore pursuing a rigorous austerity policy.

This is now followed by the cancellation of the prestigious MotoGP event in Termas de Río Hondo, the biggest motorsport event in Argentina, which has been repeatedly criticised and experienced some turbulence. Much to the annoyance of the manufacturers, South America is thus disappearing from the map of the Motorcycle World Championship, as the subcontinent is a huge sales market and the races there were broadcast at prime time in the evening due to the time difference in Europe.

What's more, the entire squad now has to fly to America just for the races in Texas from 12-14 April and Dorna cannot split the freight costs between two events, which makes the stand-alone event in the USA very expensive. In addition, flights, rental cars and hotels for Argentina have been booked for months and can only be partially cancelled.

Since 2014, the MotoGP circus has regularly held the Argentinian GP at the "Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo", with interruptions in the coronavirus years 2020 and 2021. Until then, the fans there had to wait a long time: Argentina had last hosted a motorbike GP in 1999, when the race was still held at the "Autodromo Oscar Alfredo Gálvez in Buenos Aires".

Repeated attempts have been made to organise a Grand Prix in South America, but plans for Brazil and Chile have failed. And now Argentina too.

In 2024, 22 motorbike Grand Prix were to be held for the first time. When the 2024 calendar was published last year, Dorna named the Balaton Circuit in Hungary, around 95 kilometres south-west of the capital Budapest, as a reserve venue, which is now theoretically taking the place of Argentina. However, it has been rumoured from Hungary that the track may not meet MotoGP standards in time. The SBK premiere in Balaton has therefore only been scheduled for the end of August.

Should Balaton not be able to stand in for Argentina, the calendar will shrink to a still challenging 21 events.

MotoGP calendar 2024:

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised

*** = dependent on new contract