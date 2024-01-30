Augusto Fernández: "It's good that we have Acosta!"

During the presentation of Hervé Poncharal 's Red Bull Tech3 GASGAS team,Augusto Fernández (26 ) was also asked about his new team-mate Pedro Acosta (19). ForFernández , one thingis clear: "Sooner or later, we'll be fighting each other. He was right at the front on the first day of testing in MotoGP and will certainly be fast in MotoGP too. He now has three days of shakedown with other riders on the track, which will help him."

Fernández's assessment of Acosta: "He will certainly be at a good level at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, he also knows the track very well, where we are riding the first race. It's good that we have him. When he was good in Moto2, we also pushed up the whole level in the team and in the championship."

What is the roadmap? "In Malaysia, I will ride the bike with the carbon frame - the version that the guysfinished the 2023 seasonwith ," says Fernández, looking ahead .

The comparison with Moto2? "Moto2 is very natural. You're pretty much alone with the bike and the throttle. If you have everything together on the MotoGP bike, it's also very cool. But it's very difficult to be in the performance window in MotoGP. There are a lot of components and a lot of people involved. The Moto2 bike was often good, I have to be honest."

On his situation in the MotoGP World Championship with the one-year contracts, the Spaniard says: "I'm not even used to having a two-year contract. I like this pressure and the certain kind of nervousness. It makes my performance even better. One thingis clear: I want to win.I also want towin in MotoGP, that's my goal. Of course, I have to show that on the track - that's what I'm here for."