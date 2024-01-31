Pit Beirer: This is how KTM has developed

In 2023, KTM was the first pursuer of championship dominator Ducati. This season, they want to close the gap. KTM's Motosport Director gives an exclusive insight into the work on the bike for Jack Miller, Brad Binder & Co.

Where was the focus during development?

In the total detail. MotoGP is so close to the front, it has been developed to such an extreme in recent years that it is difficult to reinvent the wheel. A big step forward in development would entail the risk of not just being three or four tenths of a second behind like last season, but possibly even further. Our riders are happy with the basic features ofthe RC16 .What we all want: A bit more grip. A little better turning. A little more stability on the brakes. We have fine-tuned the details in these areas.

What does that look like in practice?

Every department was asked to bring a little something to the table: Electronics, engine, chassis, suspension. We have clearly improved engine performance. But you have to link that to the electronics. When it comes to turning , you also need the chassis and suspension to allow that. The latter have to work perfectly with the tyres again. All in all, we have made a lot of small changes that influence each other and overlap.

Which rider did you listen to how closely during development?

Jack Miller has already significantly influenced our bike with his knowledge of Ducati, especially last spring. He also gave us some tips on what he would like to see in the electronics development. We were able to implement some things immediately, others were long-term projects. Although we had some difficult days together last season in terms of results, the bike already bears his signature in many areas. Jack knows what he wants. He was an asset and made us better. On the other hand, with Brad Binder we have a stable figure in our team. It's our duty to give him the tools so that he feels comfortable with them. Pedro Acosta now has to settle in .Augusto Fernández's wishes and ideas about what he needs are slowly emerging.

Many experts see you as Ducati 's biggest rivals , some even see you as equals. How does the boss see it?

The goal is of course to be the first challenger. Ducati is doing a tremendous job. Among their eight riders Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Fabio di Giannantonio, Jorge Martín, Franky Morbidelli and the two Márquez brothers Marc and Alex are some high-calibre r iders.They are certainly the ones to beat. But we are also in a good position. Last year, we positioned ourselves as their toughest opponent. Now we have to see how Honda and Yamaha come out of the winter break with their concessions. Aprilia is doing very well. You first have to earn the position of first challenger. You have to keep working hard. Clearly, we want to challenge Ducati. Not: Let's see what happens. We have prepared ourselves and taken further steps. Will it be enough? We too will only see in the coming weeks. But I can promise that we have worked hard.

The Japanese will need a few races before the concessions take effect, won't they?

It can happen very quickly. It wasn't as if they were far away from the lap times. Therehave been a few podiums, there was the Honda win at the Austin GP, so it won't take forever for them to strike back. Their biggest advantage is that they can test with the racers as often as they want and wherever they want. But we don't want to waste any more energy on the concessions issue. The rules are now clear and the same for everyone. We have no interest in getting our concessions back. That would mean that we have had a damn bad season. We are so close and I have the feeling that our team has never been so strong. We simply had to learn certain things that we had no idea about. The puzzle is becoming more and more complete and it's more and more fun to work on our project.

Have new key personnel joined the team over the winter?

We were able to strengthen our electronics team. But we were already in a stable position last year. We can move forward with this team.