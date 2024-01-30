Suzuki: Team boss legend Taylor died

Garry Taylor led the works team with Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr. to world championship titles, but more than that: his name stood for the late two-stroke era like no other. Today, an icon has passed away.

Legend has it that Garry Taylor - the two r's in his first name are important - applied for a job in PR at a Grand Prix team - and meant Formula 1. What awaited him instead was to shape his career: The team turned out to be Suzuki, and the driver was none other than Barry Sheene. That was in 1976, the legendary Brit's first year as world champion. If only a fraction of the old campfire stories circulating around the iconic number 7 are true and you know that Taylor, then in his late twenties, was there live, you can guess: This man has been through a lot.

But that didn't stop him from pursuing a career in a profession he had learnt to love so much. At the end of the 1987 season, he became team boss of the Suzuki works team. This was the start of the steep rise of a Texan who, with his Yoshimura-Suzuki, was as effective as he was spectacular in the field of US Superbikes: Kevin Schwantz. You could guess that this man belonged in the motorbike world championship, and for Taylor it was clear: it had to be the 500cc Suzuki.

Together they went through a long valley of tears. Not that anyone ever let on, but it did hurt: Schwantz crashed, crashed and crashed. But he also had the best excuse of all: In one of the greatest times of the 500cc World Championship, he fought for years on the last groove with all-time greats such as Wayne Rainey, Eddie Lawson, Wayne Gardner and Mick Doohan. Garry Taylor always supported the lanky lad with the reckless riding style. Suzuki, notoriously fickle even back then, always convinced him to continue with a trick: He said that sponsorship agreements had already been made for the following year, which could not simply be thrown overboard.

Breakthrough

In 1993, the time had finally come: Kevin Schwantz became world champion on his RGV 500, albeit in the Lucky Strike design. The earlier Pepsi stickers were much more appealing to non-smoker Schwantz, who travelled with his parents at the start of his world championship career. Garry Taylor would later call Kevin Schwantz "every manager's dream".

His next protégés were clearly cut from a different cloth, especially Anthony Gobert, who was at least as talented as he was wild as a bird . Now he has just gone a few metres ahead of his team boss on the eternal home straight. Anthony Gobert is dead.

Gobert's successor was Kenny Roberts Junior. And although the Suzuki was inferior to Honda and Yamaha at the time, Garry Taylor managed to snatch the title from a talented rookie named Valentino Rossi on his Honda : in 2000, Roberts, Suzuki and Taylor took the crown, preventing what Marc Márquez would only succeed in doing 13 years later: The world championship title on his premiere in the premier class.

With the switch from the 500cc two-strokes to the thousandcc four-strokes (okay: 990 cubic metres to be precise) of the MotoGP in the 2002 season, the sporting thread broke at Suzuki. Garry Taylor was caught up in the corporate madness. His attempt to bring Suzuki icon Kevin Schwantz on board failed due to resistance from Japan. So in 2004 he let it go, as a long-serving team boss in the paddock.

The great charismatic rider, who has worked with some of the best and most popular racing drivers of all time, has never really left racing. Last summer, he could still be seen at the Festival of Speed in Goodwoodwith his sporting partner Kevin Schwantz, already visibly physically affected.

Garry Taylor died on 30 January 2024. He was 74 years old.