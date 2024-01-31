Official: Argentina GP 2024 cancelled, no replacement
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
As reported, the cuts announced by President Javier Milei are causing problems in Argentina. Without the financial subsidies from the state, the Grand Prix originally scheduled for 7 April at the "Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo" cannot be financed, and logistical problems are also looming due to the situation and the waves of strikes in the country.
Due to these current circumstances in Argentina, the local organiser has announced that the services required for a MotoGP event cannot be guaranteed. The Grand Prix has therefore been cancelled from the calendar and there is no replacement. However, MotoGP hopes to return to Las Termas in 2025, according to the brief statement from the FIM, IRTA and Dorna.
With the Balaton Circuit, located around 95 kilometres south-west of the Hungarian capital Budapest, Dorna had actually planned a reserve venue. However, it was rumoured from Hungary that the short lead time was too short to guarantee MotoGP standards. The premiere of the Superbike World Championship in Balaton was therefore only scheduled for the end of August.
The 2024 MotoGP calendar (as of 31 January):
10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar
24 March: Portimão***/Portugal
14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA
28 April: Jerez/Spain
12 May: Le Mans/France
26 May: Catalunya/Spain
02 June: Mugello/Italy
16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan
30 June: Assen/Netherlands
07 July: Sachsenring/Germany
04 August: Silverstone/GB
18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria
01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain
08 September: Misano/Italy
22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India
29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia
06 October: Motegi/Japan
20 October: Phillip Island/Australia
27 October: Buriram/Thailand
03 November: Sepang/Malaysia
17 November: Valencia/Spain
* = Night race under floodlights
** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised
*** = dependent on new contract