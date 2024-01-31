Official: Argentina GP 2024 cancelled, no replacement

The FIM Motorcycle World Federation, the IRTA team association and World Championship promoter Dorna officially confirmed the cancellation of the Grand Prix in Termas de Río Hondo on Wednesday. This leaves 21 events on the 2024 calendar.

As reported, the cuts announced by President Javier Milei are causing problems in Argentina. Without the financial subsidies from the state, the Grand Prix originally scheduled for 7 April at the "Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo" cannot be financed, and logistical problems are also looming due to the situation and the waves of strikes in the country.

Due to these current circumstances in Argentina, the local organiser has announced that the services required for a MotoGP event cannot be guaranteed. The Grand Prix has therefore been cancelled from the calendar and there is no replacement. However, MotoGP hopes to return to Las Termas in 2025, according to the brief statement from the FIM, IRTA and Dorna.

With the Balaton Circuit, located around 95 kilometres south-west of the Hungarian capital Budapest, Dorna had actually planned a reserve venue. However, it was rumoured from Hungary that the short lead time was too short to guarantee MotoGP standards. The premiere of the Superbike World Championship in Balaton was therefore only scheduled for the end of August.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar (as of 31 January):

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised

*** = dependent on new contract