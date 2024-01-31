GP hero John Dodds is dead

Following the untimely death of motorbike rebel Anthony Gobert, fans are now mourning the loss of another Australian motorbike racing great, John Dodds.

The former Australian racing driver John Dodds has died at the age of 80. The Australian completed 70 races on the Grand Prix scene between 1966 and 1978. Dodds made his Grand Prix debut in 1966 at the then German GP at the Hockenheimring.

Dodds won four Grand Prix races in his career. He took his first podium in 1968 on the 500cc Norton and his first GP triumph came at the start of the 1970 World Championship season on the 125cc Aermacchi in a wet race on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife.Dodds achieved the best final position of his career in the 250cc class in 1973, finishing third behind Dieter Braun and the Finn Teuvo Länsivuori.

Dodds also finished fourth in the World Championship three times in 1971 (250 cc), 1973 and 1974 (350 cc), with his last GP victory coming in the 1974 Spanish Grand Prix in Montjuic. In 1978, Dodds ended his GP career after the German 250cc Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.

John Dodds was also regarded as an enthusiastic tinkerer - he therefore helped Kim Newcombe in the development of Dieter König's sensational two-stroke engine, which Dodds also used in the 500cc World Championship in 1971, albeit without much success against the dominant MV Agusta.

In addition to the Grand Prix, Dodds also rode in the first European Formula 750 season in 1973 and finished second in the final standings - behind a certain Barry Sheene at the time. In 1974, Dodds finally won the Formula 750 on a 350cc Yamaha.