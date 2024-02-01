Pit Beirer: "Newey has opened our eyes"

Exclusive: KTM Head of Sport Pit Beirer in an interview about working with Adrian Newey, synergies with Red Bull Racing, two souls in his chest and why we will see the most extreme MotoGP ever in the coming years

How does the collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies work ?

The fact that the salary cap in Formula 1 has freed up capacity there was a huge door-opener for us. Through this friendship and partnership, we can utilise know-how, which is huge. What has been learnt in the field of aerodynamics in Formula 1 in recent years is many times greater than in MotoGP.

What are the difficulties in realising this?

Two wheels less, resulting in a lean angle and a rider who moves a lot more. There were a few fundamental things to learn together. Being able to work with the aerodynamicists from Red Bull is pure madness! But our discussions have also inspired us on other levels. This partnership is not only a lot of fun, but has also turned our motorbike into an aerodynamic rocket.

Did Adrian Newey personally lend a hand?

Christian Horner hasalready asked him not to be completely involved because he needs him for Max's car (laughs)! These concerns were definitely there. At Red Bull Racing, aerodynamics are handled by the godfather Adrian Newey.We were allowed to use his team and he looked over it. We didn't have to deal with him on a day-to-day basis, but with his people. But we made sure that he made sure that his people were on the right track. It was a collaboration at the highest level. We met a lot of cool people over in Milton Keynes. It's really fun.

In practice: How do you work your way forward at Aero?

Based on data from the track and the wind tunnel, we come up with ideas. You then go into the CFD, verify it again in the wind tunnel and then take the result to the track. There are no shortcuts. You have to do the basics with CFD because otherwise you waste too much time before you can go into the wind tunnel with raw parts.

And the collaboration was harmonious right from the start?

It's not the case that you work with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and four weeks later you have great aero parts on your bike! You have to get to know each other, have ideas and work through the catalogue. The wealth of experience and ideas from Milton Keynes help and amaze us in equal measure. F1 technicians look at a motorbike with completely different eyes than we do. Over the years, you simply become a little blind, and they have opened our eyes in many ways.

When the new aero is on the bike, the electronics also have to adapt. And from that moment on, the ball is back in your court, right?

Yes, of course. In the past, aerodynamics were there to make the bike run damn fast on the straights. Today, it has the task of pushing your bike down to improve acceleration. But these things get in your way on the straights. Now you have to get the angle right - including the ride-height-device, which changes the distance between the bike and the ground by 10 cm - so that the bike can, at worst, reach 366 km/h on the stra ights:https://www.speedweek.com/motogp/news/211244/3661-kmh-Die-Top-Speed-Entwicklung-in-der-MotoGP.html .

When braking, the aerodynamics should push the rear wheel to the ground. And the bike should also turn better as soon as the rider emerges from behind the fairing.

And your bike can do that?

Every MotoGP bike can do that now. That's why the cigar shape is a thing of the past. If you look at the computational data, you can see how one influences the other, right down to the mechanics. The simplest example: different gear ratios due to the changed speeds. More grip out of the corners means changes in wheelie control and at the same time more engine thrust. The limiting factors in development are test time and the number of tyres. Otherwise you could combine one aerodynamic with the other suspension and ten other things. Test planning requires extremely efficient compromises because every department wants to try even more things.

Will the fairing on the bikes that we will see in the coming days in Sepang look like it did at the Valencia test, with these side elements?

Yes, they will stay on. They also create a very wide air channel behind the bike, which makes it more difficult for rivals to get behind and overtake. We are struggling with the same problem with our opponents.

Do you think that's good?

There are two hearts beating in my chest. On the one hand, it's insanely fun to develop motorbikes at this brutally high level. On the other hand: Is it still sensible? Clearly not! If I look at the costs and the direction it's going in, I would have to say that we should slowly put a stop to it, because it's getting absurd. As much as I love the candies that we're currently developing, we should put more of the tools back in the driver's hands, and with the regulations from 2027, which are currently being developed, that's what's happening. It could well happen that we experience the most extreme peak of technology development in MotoGP in 2024, 25 and 26, before everything becomes a step more normal again.

Will Michelin sort out the problem of the front tyre as a limiting factor this year?

The limiting factor is probably always the front tyre. If the manufacturer improves it by three per cent, the riders just ride five per cent faster and crash over the front wheel again. I think our tyres are incredibly good - perhaps even too good, because they allow cornering speeds where you can hardly feel the limit. At Mugello you decelerate from 366 km/h, only the front wheel is in contact with the ground, you go into a full lean angle and turn in. It's incredible what these tyres can do! The riders steer in and brake because they would roll over if they went into full lock with the bike upright. The grip is incredible! That's why I think the question of whether Michelin can get to grips with the problem is wrong. We have to retrofit the bikes to give the tyre more air to breathe - and the rider more feeling for the limit. Personally, this area is too narrow for me at the moment. We have to make sure that the rider has more freedom again and that the technology doesn't restrict it so brutally.

How much human intuition is still needed in this calculated world of development?

Not everything is calculated yet, only 99 per cent. The missing one per cent is fifty-fifty, and that's where the driver's correct conclusions come into play. Some things can be clear in the data, but if the driver doesn't feel comfortable with it, the 99 per cent becomes zero per cent. The human factor, a high-tech robot made of flesh and blood like Dani Pedrosa - that has improved our project incredibly. It is incredibly important for development. We needed a little time to understand his feedback and realise what he needs to deliver his performance. That has improved a lot in the last two years. For him, the test driver role was new, for us it was new to have such a brilliant test driver on board. I would even go so far as to say that the human factor is more important than the data factor.