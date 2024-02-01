Shakedown test: Who is already in action in Sepang
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Although the first official test of the calendar year in Malaysia is only scheduled for 6 to 8 February, the Sepang International Circuit is already a hive of activity before then thanks to the new "concessions" regulation.
For the first time, not only the test riders and class newcomer Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will be able to use the three additional shakedown test days to prepare, but also the MotoGP regular riders of those manufacturers who have been classified in the lowest performance group with special concessions due to their meagre points haul in the 2023 Constructors' World Championship. This applies to Honda and Yamaha at the start of the 2024 season.
In addition to rookie Acosta, test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda), Michele Pirro (Ducati), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia), Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Pol Espargaró and Dani Pedrosa (both KTM) opened the shakedown on Thursday morning. Fabio Quartararo and Co. have not yet been seen on the track.
Participants Shakedown Test, Sepang (1st to 3rd February):
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Stefan Bradl, HRC Test Team
Takumi Takahashi, HRC Test Team
Fabio Quartararo, Monster Yamaha
Alex Rins, Monster Yamaha
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Test Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Dani Pedrosa, KTM Test Team
Pol Espargaró, KTM Test Team
Michele Pirro, Ducati Test Team
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Test Team