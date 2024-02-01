Shakedown test: Who is already in action in Sepang

The MotoGP winter break has finally come to an end, with the shakedown test taking place in Malaysia from Thursday to Saturday: the list of participants and the first pictures from Sepang.

Although the first official test of the calendar year in Malaysia is only scheduled for 6 to 8 February, the Sepang International Circuit is already a hive of activity before then thanks to the new "concessions" regulation.

For the first time, not only the test riders and class newcomer Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will be able to use the three additional shakedown test days to prepare, but also the MotoGP regular riders of those manufacturers who have been classified in the lowest performance group with special concessions due to their meagre points haul in the 2023 Constructors' World Championship. This applies to Honda and Yamaha at the start of the 2024 season.

In addition to rookie Acosta, test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda), Michele Pirro (Ducati), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia), Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Pol Espargaró and Dani Pedrosa (both KTM) opened the shakedown on Thursday morning. Fabio Quartararo and Co. have not yet been seen on the track.

Participants Shakedown Test, Sepang (1st to 3rd February):

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda

Stefan Bradl, HRC Test Team

Takumi Takahashi, HRC Test Team

Fabio Quartararo, Monster Yamaha

Alex Rins, Monster Yamaha

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Test Team

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Dani Pedrosa, KTM Test Team

Pol Espargaró, KTM Test Team

Michele Pirro, Ducati Test Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Test Team