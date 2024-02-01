Shakedown test Thursday: Pedrosa ahead of rookie Acosta

On the first shakedown test day in Sepang on Thursday, at least the test riders and MotoGP newcomer Pedro Acosta were already in action: The timesheets.

The first day of shakedown testing in Sepang ended with three RC16s at the top of the timesheets: Rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) finished just 0.152 sec behind Red Bull KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa's best time in second place. Pol Espargaró finished the first working day in his new role in third place (+0.182 sec), followed by German HRC test rider Stefan Bradl (+0.627 sec).

As always, the times should not be overestimated during testing. The priority in Sepang this week is to make preparations for the first official test of the calendar year with all riders from 6th to 8th February. For example, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori took turns on five RS-GP and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has to make do with his smaller contingent of test tyres compared to the competition.

The latest developments in aerodynamics were visually striking. At Aprilia, for example, a newly moulded rear section could be seen for the first time, while additional wings were fitted to Bradl's RC213V.

The regular riders from Yamaha and Honda, who are also allowed to take part in the three-day shakedown test thanks to the new "concessions" regulation, were not yet seen on the track on Thursday.

Shakedown test, Sepang (1 February):

1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.576