Franco Morbidelli: Thanks to first responder Marc Márquez

After his heavy crash in Portimão there is good news from Pramac-Ducati newcomer Franco Morbidelli, who spoke personally and thanked Marc Márquez.

On Tuesday afternoon, Franco Morbidelli crashed a Panigale V4S in turn 9 of the "Autódromo Internacional do Algarve" and hit the ground hard. The 29-year-old Italian briefly lost consciousness. Marc Márquez, who, like a total of eight MotoGP riders, was completing training laps as part of the Superbike World Championship winter test, was one of the first to attend to his fallen brand colleague.

After the scary moment and two nights that Morbidelli spent in hospital in Faro for observation, it is now clear that the three-time MotoGP winner got off lightly. Prima Pramac Racing announced that the second computer tomography scan also showed no abnormalities. The three-time MotoGP winner was therefore allowed to travel home to Italy on Thursday.

"Franky" himself took to his Instagram channel to thank his fans and helpers: "Thank you so much for all the messages! Thanks to the help of the stewards I was able to get through this hard blow without any problems - and also thanks to Marc Márquez' help at the track. Thank you!"

It remains to be seen whether Morbidelli will be fit for the Sepang test next week (6th to 8th February).