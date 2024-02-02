Sepang: Winter break also over for Quartararo & Co.

On Friday, the Yamaha and Honda regular riders took to the track for the first time this calendar year at the MotoGP shakedown test in Sepang: First pictures of Quartararo, Rins, Mir, Marini, Zarco and Nakagami.

On the first day of the shakedown test, only rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was out on track at the 5.543-kilometre Sepang International Circuit, around 50 kilometres south of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, alongside the test riders. On Friday, however, Honda and Yamaha took advantage of one of the major concessions granted to them by the new "concessions" system - no testing restrictions for the regular riders either.

Repsol Honda newcomer Luca Marini opened the second day of testing punctually at 10am local time (3am CET), with his brand colleagues Joan Mir, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami following suit. At Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins got back on the M1 for the first time after the MotoGP winter break.

Racing continued until 6pm, with Red Bull KTM test rider Pol Espargaró topping the timesheets at the halfway point with a 1:58.241 min ahead of Quartararo (+0.283 sec) and Acosta (+0.290). The lap times are therefore already significantly faster than on Thursday, when Dani Pedrosa set the fastest time of the day with a 1:59.233 min.

For context: The official lap record of Alex Márquez (Ducati) from the Malaysian GP last November is 1:58.979 min. The pole time - also the all-time lap record in Sepang - of World Champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) was a 1:57.491 min.

Shakedown test, as of 2pm, Sepang (2 February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1:58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

5th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.524

6th Mir, Honda, + 0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, + 0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

12th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.184

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579