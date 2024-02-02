Friday shakedown test: More aerodynamics development

On the second day of the MotoGP shakedown in Sepang, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro fitted a new fairing. Pol Espargaró (KTM) was firmly established at the top of the timesheets before the weather-related interruption.

After Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori had already attracted attention on Thursday with a rear end reminiscent of a Batmobile and Stefan Bradl had fitted a whole series of additional rear wings to his RC213V for the first time, a closer look at the new aerodynamic solutions in Sepang was also a must on Friday. Ducati race director and tinkerer Gigi Dall'Igna had already announced at the team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio: "The fairing will be very different from that of previous seasons."

In fact, Michele Pirro was seen on the second day of shakedown testing with a modified aero package; the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale is obviously working again on a "ground effect" side fairing for the GP24, which has long been established at Aprilia and KTM and is now also being tested by Honda.

At Ducati, however, the factory riders decided against the variant with the step on the side last year, with Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini opting instead for the aero package with the so-called "downwash ducts" behind the front wheel. Jorge Martin also followed suit over the course of the season, while his team-mate from last year, Johann Zarco, opted for the more bulbous fairing with the notch until the end.

Now Ducati is starting a new attempt to combine the advantages of both variants: On Pirro's GP24, both the diffusers ("downwash ducts") and a pronounced "ground effect" step on the side fairing, which also contains an air intake, could be seen on Friday. However, the attached adhesive tape suggests that this is not yet the final version. It remains to be seen whether Dall'Igna and Co. will show more in Sepang or at the Qatar test (19th and 20th February).

However, testing had to be temporarily interrupted on Friday in Malaysia at around 4.30 p.m. due to a thunderstorm. Red Bull KTM test rider Pol Espargaró remains at the top of the timesheets. Yamaha newcomer Alex Rins moved up to fourth place in the afternoon behind his new team-mate Fabio Quartararo and rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

However, as with every test, the lap times should be treated with caution due to the different approaches.

Shakedown test, as of 16.30, Sepang (2 February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1:58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6th Mir, Honda, +0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, +0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579