Appeal from GASGAS Tech3: Let's give Acosta time!

Pedro Acosta stayed in the top three during the first two days of shakedowns at Sepang, but Red Bull-GASGAS-Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon is hoping that the public will give the MotoGP rookie some time, despite the good signs.

Pedro Acosta's rapid rise (2021 Moto3 World Champion as a rookie, youngest Moto2 GP winner in 2022 and 2023 World Champion in the second-highest GP class) means that many eyes are naturally on the 19-year-old super talent in the pre-season preparations.

On his debut on the RC16, Acosta put in a decent performance at the one-day Valencia test at the end of November, finishing a manageable 1.223 seconds behind the best time set by Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales. He also kept up well during the shakedown in Sepang: The rookie finished the first test day of the calendar year in second place just 0.152 sec behind Dani Pedrosa on Thursday, and on Friday he lined up in third place 0.290 sec behind Pol Espargaró and Fabio Quartararo.

Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 are aware of the teenager's qualities, but at the same time are endeavouring to dampen the enormous pressure of expectation from observers and fans.

"It's not just Pedro that's causing excitement, I think the number 93 will also be the biggest or one of the biggest topics," Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said with a smile.

With regard to Acosta, the Frenchman emphasised: "We simply have to give him time. People are excited to see him on the track, but getting to know a MotoGP bike is a long process. It doesn't just happen during a few tests. We have to take this time, work properly and take it step by step. Understanding all the tools to be fast on a MotoGP bike takes almost a year. You have to get to know the electronics, all the devices and the tyres. It's quite a difficult job and especially with today's MotoGP bikes there are so many areas - like aerodynamics, as we've seen again now - and you have to learn how to play with all these tools. That takes a lot of time. Even if you look at some pretty competitive rookies from the past few years, you can see that it just takes a while."

That's why Goyon's appeal is: "Let's give him time, let's work properly and then we'll see what position we can achieve. Six days here in Sepang are really demanding. After these days, we will understand a little better where our true potential lies and what the next step is that we need to learn."

However, the starting point was already interesting after the Valencia test, revealed Goyon. "We all saw the pictures, there was a TV broadcast in Valencia. It was quite surprising that his riding style was already quite natural at the end of the first day and that he was at this level straight away as a rookie. But the MotoGP style is just one thing. We also used the data to analyse the brake pressure, the carbon brakes are new for a rookie and it takes a while to understand how to decelerate with them, but after just one day the braking points were already at a good level."

Shakedown test, Sepang (2 February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1:58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6th Mir, Honda, +0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, +0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579

Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):

1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.576