Dates and designs: MotoGP team presentations 2024

With the tests in Sepang, the 2024 MotoGP season is fast approaching, with the first race weekend of the season due to take place at the Lusail Circuit in five weeks' time. The calendar until then.

The shakedown test marked the end of the winter break for the test riders, rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and - thanks to the new "concessions" rule - also for the regular Honda and Yamaha riders. The remaining MotoGP riders will get back on their bikes for the first time this calendar year on Tuesday for the three-day IRTA test in Malaysia.

Before that, there is another appointment on Monday: The Yamaha factory team will officially present itself in 2024 livery with Fabio Quartararo and newcomer Alex Rins in Sepang at 5pm local time (10am in Central Europe). Fans can watch the live stream on SPEEDWEEK.com from 9.30am.

This marks the halfway point of the traditional team presentations. Of the designs unveiled so far, the bright yellow colour of Valentino Rossi's Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team has been particularly eye-catching. In addition, the newly formed Aprilia customer team from Trackhouse leaves no doubt about its American origins with its livery. At Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, the return of the Austrian energy drink manufacturer brought with it a significant change in appearance.

Ducati Lenovo limited itself to the addition of fluo accents. Gresini Racing stuck to the colours they were already familiar with from last year, and prominent newcomer Marc Márquez will attract attention even without any design experiments.

After the Sepang test (6th to 8th February), Red Bull KTM will continue the series of team presentations with a digital launch on 12th February. The Repsol Honda factory team, on the other hand, will present itself one day later at Warner Music in Spain's capital Madrid, starting at 9.30 am. Honda's LCR customer team will follow two days later.

The Aprilia works team will wait until the day before the Qatar test (19th and 20th February). The team world champions from Prima Pramac Ducati will not even unveil their 2024 design until 28 February, a good week before the start of the World Championship (8 to 10 March).

Outstanding MotoGP team presentations 2024

05 February: Monster Energy Yamaha, Sepang/Malaysia

12 February: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, digital launch

13 February: Repsol Honda, Madrid/Spain

15 February: LCR Honda

18 February: Aprilia Racing, Doha/Qatar

28 February: Prima Pramac Racing

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test