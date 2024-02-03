Dates and designs: MotoGP team presentations 2024
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The shakedown test marked the end of the winter break for the test riders, rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and - thanks to the new "concessions" rule - also for the regular Honda and Yamaha riders. The remaining MotoGP riders will get back on their bikes for the first time this calendar year on Tuesday for the three-day IRTA test in Malaysia.
Before that, there is another appointment on Monday: The Yamaha factory team will officially present itself in 2024 livery with Fabio Quartararo and newcomer Alex Rins in Sepang at 5pm local time (10am in Central Europe). Fans can watch the live stream on SPEEDWEEK.com from 9.30am.
This marks the halfway point of the traditional team presentations. Of the designs unveiled so far, the bright yellow colour of Valentino Rossi's Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team has been particularly eye-catching. In addition, the newly formed Aprilia customer team from Trackhouse leaves no doubt about its American origins with its livery. At Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, the return of the Austrian energy drink manufacturer brought with it a significant change in appearance.
Ducati Lenovo limited itself to the addition of fluo accents. Gresini Racing stuck to the colours they were already familiar with from last year, and prominent newcomer Marc Márquez will attract attention even without any design experiments.
After the Sepang test (6th to 8th February), Red Bull KTM will continue the series of team presentations with a digital launch on 12th February. The Repsol Honda factory team, on the other hand, will present itself one day later at Warner Music in Spain's capital Madrid, starting at 9.30 am. Honda's LCR customer team will follow two days later.
The Aprilia works team will wait until the day before the Qatar test (19th and 20th February). The team world champions from Prima Pramac Ducati will not even unveil their 2024 design until 28 February, a good week before the start of the World Championship (8 to 10 March).
Outstanding MotoGP team presentations 2024
05 February: Monster Energy Yamaha, Sepang/Malaysia
12 February: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, digital launch
13 February: Repsol Honda, Madrid/Spain
15 February: LCR Honda
18 February: Aprilia Racing, Doha/Qatar
28 February: Prima Pramac Racing
MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season
06 to 08 February: Sepang test
19 and 20 February: Qatar test