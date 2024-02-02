Márquez crew chief: "Rome not built in a day"

The 2024 MotoGP season brings with it some exciting changes, first and foremost, of course, Marc Márquez's move to the Ducati customer team of Gresini Racing. The fact that the eight-time world champion will have to do without his long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez, with whom he has worked successfully since his Moto2 days, will also take some getting used to for those involved and observers alike, as Marc himself admitted after the Valencia test.

However, the new chief technician at the side of the 30-year-old superstar is also no stranger to the sport: Frankie Carchedi supported Joan Mir on his way to winning the MotoGP title in the Suzuki factory team in 2020 and played a key role in the breakthrough of Qatar winner Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Gresini garage last year.

The Briton worked with Marc Márquez for the first time at the Valencia test at the end of November. "That was a really nice experience, even if it was a bit short," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It takes time to understand everything. In Valencia the race has just finished and you're already starting the test... So you don't really have much time and on top of that the weather conditions weren't great. It was more for Marc to familiarise himself with the team, ride the bike and get a basic understanding. I think once we get to Sepang we will understand everything better. We also both travelled to the Gresini team presentation earlier, we got to know each other better - and we also played padel tennis on that occasion, which was great fun. But yes, as they say? Rome wasn't built in a day either. It takes time to understand everything," he emphasised.

Is this particularly true for Marc because he has spent eleven years with the Repsol Honda factory team since his MotoGP debut and even longer working with his team? "Every change is always different, you have to understand it first and nobody knows how it will develop. It's one of those mysteries. But the initial feeling was really good," Carchedi assured us, remaining calm. "Then we'll see over time, because we just have to get to know each other - not just on a human level, it's also about what he wants from the bike, what he needs. There are many things we need to understand. The good thing about the next two tests is also that in a way you are isolated from the rest, we are in Sepang and then in Qatar somewhere in the middle of nowhere. You spend a lot of time together, have dinner together and get a clearer picture of everything."

The new duo were also in lively dialogue in the Gresini garage during the winter break: "We were in contact quite a lot to exchange information. Not every feeling and every thought comes straight away, sometimes it's the day after or even the week after. So we were in contact throughout the winter and simply exchanged ideas. He now has a better idea of what he might need, whether it's the seating position or something else on the bike, just to get everything ready for Sepang."

The debut of the 59-time MotoGP winner on the Desmosedici GP23 at the end of November in Valencia was already impressive. In his first eight-lap run, Marc came within 0.314 seconds of his brother and team-mate Alex, and after leading for a while, the Ducati newcomer finished the test day in fourth place, just 0.171 seconds behind Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales.

Carchedi nevertheless urges calm: "All I can say is that when you get on this bike, it takes time to understand everything. With his experience and everything, certain things have happened a bit quicker, but I'm thinking of him: he wants to enjoy riding, he wants to be at the front, but you just have to take it step by step. Who knows where that first step is. You just try to take a step forward from there and see how far you can get."

Many observers and not least the MotoGP fans assume that Marc Márquez can go very far on a Ducati and therefore the reference bike in the class. At Gresini Racing, however, he rides last year's Desmosedici model. Is it possible to fight for the title in 2024 on the GP23 against the current Ducati works bikes?

"I haven't even thought about Qatar yet," said Carchedi, referring to the second pre-season test on 19 and 20 February in Doha. "My thoughts are all about Sepang and making it as fast as possible. There will be 42 races and we've seen the list of injuries from last year... You don't even have to think about these things until three quarters of the season has been completed. The aim at the moment is to start at the best possible level for the first race in Qatar. After that, you keep looking and improving from there - and then you'll see where it will take you in the end."

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431