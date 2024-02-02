Video weekend: "There Can Be Only One"

Like "Drive to Survive", but weirder: This documentary series follows Marc Márquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martín & Co. through the last season. All episodes are available free of charge in full quality in Austria from today here on SPEEDWEEK.com!

Due to its great success, the series about the MotoGP season is going into the next round. In its second season, "There Can Be Only One" follows the top riders throughout the 2023 season. "What the hell am I doing here?" Marc Márquez asks at the beginning, not without good reason, when he is brought in front of the camera as one of the favourites for the world championship. What is the ideal combination of intelligence and madness? How do the riders themselves view slipstreaming in qualifying? In the first episode, one of the title favourites lands rudely at the bottom of his trousers right at the start and buries his hopes in the gravel, while Marc Márquez almost routinely picks up his first plaster cast of the year:

Episode 2 is available here: https: //www.speedweek.com//motogp/news/218625/Episode-2-There-Can-Be-Only-One.html