Episode 2: "There Can Be Only One"

Second part of the MotoGP documentary about the 2023 season free here on SPEEDWEEK.com for everyone in Austria. Valentino Rossi makes a grand entrance!

Episode 2 begins at Valentino Rossi's legendary Motor Ranch. The legend himself, together with his buddy Uccio, explains the concept of this fantastically beautiful facility, which has turned greats such as Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Franky Morbidelli and Luca Marini into MotoGP stars. On the other hand, a Spaniard not expected by everyone is establishing himself as a serious rival to the Italian armada. Vale says: "Jorge Martín is always fast." But at the time, many could not have guessed how right the Italian legend would be with this statement.

Episode 3 is available here: https: //www.speedweek.com//motogp/news/218627/Episode-3-There-Can-Be-Only-One.html