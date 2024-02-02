Episode 2: "There Can Be Only One"
by Werner Jessner - Automatic translation from German
Episode 2 begins at Valentino Rossi's legendary Motor Ranch. The legend himself, together with his buddy Uccio, explains the concept of this fantastically beautiful facility, which has turned greats such as Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Franky Morbidelli and Luca Marini into MotoGP stars. On the other hand, a Spaniard not expected by everyone is establishing himself as a serious rival to the Italian armada. Vale says: "Jorge Martín is always fast." But at the time, many could not have guessed how right the Italian legend would be with this statement.
