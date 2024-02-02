Episode 3: "There Can Be Only One"

And we continue with Drive to Survive on two wheels: The third episode follows Marc Márquez's emotional journey from Honda to Ducati. A must for all fans in Austria!

Episode 3 has one dominant theme: Marc Márquez is leaving Honda. The manufacturer, Repsol Honda, the team with which he was able to celebrate success like no one before him. Where is he going and what is he doing? The Silly Season, the time of contract negotiations and speculation, is in full swing, while Pecco Bagnaia is preparing to quietly escape to the front of the World Championship. Fabio Quartararo is suffering. A lot. And towards the end of this episode, goosebumps are guaranteed for all MM93 fans.

