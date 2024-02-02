Episode 4: "There Can Be Only One"
by Werner Jessner - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose
What is Pecco Bagnaia actually like as a person? What has he gone through to pursue his dream? Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martín also have their moments of pain. Whereby the latter is in incredible top form, only to fall into a material trap afterwards - and strike back again.
